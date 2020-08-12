Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Acorio :, ServiceNow Elite Partner, Named to Inc. 5000 List for 3rd Consecutive Year

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/12/2020 | 07:04am EDT

The largest global pure-play consultancy ranks in the top one-third of Inc. list with 300% year-over-year growth

Acorio, the largest exclusively-focused ServiceNow Consultancy in the ecosystem, announced today it has been ranked in the top 30% of Inc. Magazine’s annual list of America’s fastest-growing private companies for the third year in a row. This year’s Inc. 5000 list is being published amid a time where driving transformative digital outcomes is even more imperative, and businesses are consistently challenged to be agile, solve problems for their clients, and create great digital experiences.

This testament to Acorio’s growth comes 10 years after ServiceNow made its Inc. 5000 debut in 2010, at number 69. For the past decade, enterprises have been turning to ServiceNow and the Partner ecosystem to achieve their digital transformation goals. As CEOs across the globe are doubling down on their investment in digital transformation to survive a post-COVID-19 world, Acorio is guiding them in new ways of thinking on how to make ServiceNow the heartbeat of the modern enterprise: streamlining IT Service Management, workflows, platform deployment, and the Customer and Employee Experience.

“Today and always we’re honored to partner with our clients to solve for-once-in-a-generation business challenges– from remote work to eCommerce and the new Employee Experience- while maintaining the momentum to achieve their business transformation goals and outcomes,” Ellen Daley, CEO, Acorio said.

As Acorio celebrates along with the other Inc. 5000 companies, it continues its trajectory building a once-in-a-lifetime company. No matter the business environment, company leadership remains committed to the vision it spelled out seven years ago: to build a world-class consultancy focused on inspiring business leaders to achieve their own digital revolution via the ServiceNow platform.

About Acorio

An Elite ServiceNow partner, Acorio is the largest pure-play ServiceNow consultancy in the world and ServiceNow's Industry Partner of the Year, Americas in 2020. Our commitment is to our clients, to inspire and guide them to realize immediate ROI and ensure long-term success. Founded in 2013 by a team of consulting veterans, the firm now employs over 240 employees. Headquartered in Boston, MA, Acorio has nine regional hubs across the U.S. and an international presence in Spain and Australia. The consultancy serves Fortune 1000 and Global 2000 clients in multiple industries ranging from Healthcare, Finance, and Manufacturing to Education and Telco.

A multiple-award-winning firm, Acorio was named to Inc Magazine's Top U.S Workplaces in 2019 and 2020, as SPI's Best of the Best Consulting Firms (2019, 2020), Gartner's select Global ServiceNow Consultancy List (2020), Forbes Best Startup Employers (2020), and a ranking on BBJ's Fast 100 List for the past two years. With 50% women on the company executive leadership team, Acorio was also named to the 2020 Commonwealth Institute’s Best Women-Run Business list and has ranked as the #1 company to work for in their Boston Headquarters for the past three consecutive years.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
07:18aTECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES : Announcement of results for the six month period ended june 30, 2020
PU
07:18aBLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
07:18aWILLIAMS GRAND PRIX : eSkootr Championship™ announces pioneering technical partnership supply deal with Williams Advanced Engineering
PU
07:18aCENTRUM NOWOCZESNYCH TECHNOLOGII S A : Uchwały podjęte przez Nadzwyczajne Walne Zgromadzenie CNT S.A. w dniu 12 sierpnia 2020 roku wraz z wynikami głosowań.
PU
07:18aSLM : announces guidance for financial year 2020
PU
07:18aOn the occasion of the International Youth Day, 12/08/2020
PU
07:18aIRON MOUNTAIN INCORPORATED : Q3 2020 Investor Presentation
PU
07:18aDEALINGS IN LISTED SECURITIES (CHAPTER 14 OF LISTING REQUIREMENTS) : Intention To Deal During Closed Period
PU
07:18aBLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
07:18aBLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : Tesla sets 5-1 stock split and its high-flying stock soars again
2EVOTEC SE : EVOTEC : reports first half-year 2020 results and corporate updates
3FREENET AG : Liberty Global surprises with $7.4 billion deal to buy Sunrise in latest telecoms consolidation
4Cathay forecasts weak passenger demand but stronger cargo after record loss
5RAKUTEN, INC. : RAKUTEN : FY2020 Second Quarter Consolidated Financial Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group