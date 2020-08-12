Acorio :, ServiceNow Elite Partner, Named to Inc. 5000 List for 3rd Consecutive Year

The largest global pure-play consultancy ranks in the top one-third of Inc. list with 300% year-over-year growth

Acorio, the largest exclusively-focused ServiceNow Consultancy in the ecosystem, announced today it has been ranked in the top 30% of Inc. Magazine’s annual list of America’s fastest-growing private companies for the third year in a row. This year’s Inc. 5000 list is being published amid a time where driving transformative digital outcomes is even more imperative, and businesses are consistently challenged to be agile, solve problems for their clients, and create great digital experiences.

This testament to Acorio’s growth comes 10 years after ServiceNow made its Inc. 5000 debut in 2010, at number 69. For the past decade, enterprises have been turning to ServiceNow and the Partner ecosystem to achieve their digital transformation goals. As CEOs across the globe are doubling down on their investment in digital transformation to survive a post-COVID-19 world, Acorio is guiding them in new ways of thinking on how to make ServiceNow the heartbeat of the modern enterprise: streamlining IT Service Management, workflows, platform deployment, and the Customer and Employee Experience.

“Today and always we’re honored to partner with our clients to solve for-once-in-a-generation business challenges– from remote work to eCommerce and the new Employee Experience- while maintaining the momentum to achieve their business transformation goals and outcomes,” Ellen Daley, CEO, Acorio said.

As Acorio celebrates along with the other Inc. 5000 companies, it continues its trajectory building a once-in-a-lifetime company. No matter the business environment, company leadership remains committed to the vision it spelled out seven years ago: to build a world-class consultancy focused on inspiring business leaders to achieve their own digital revolution via the ServiceNow platform.

About Acorio

An Elite ServiceNow partner, Acorio is the largest pure-play ServiceNow consultancy in the world and ServiceNow's Industry Partner of the Year, Americas in 2020. Our commitment is to our clients, to inspire and guide them to realize immediate ROI and ensure long-term success. Founded in 2013 by a team of consulting veterans, the firm now employs over 240 employees. Headquartered in Boston, MA, Acorio has nine regional hubs across the U.S. and an international presence in Spain and Australia. The consultancy serves Fortune 1000 and Global 2000 clients in multiple industries ranging from Healthcare, Finance, and Manufacturing to Education and Telco.

A multiple-award-winning firm, Acorio was named to Inc Magazine's Top U.S Workplaces in 2019 and 2020, as SPI's Best of the Best Consulting Firms (2019, 2020), Gartner's select Global ServiceNow Consultancy List (2020), Forbes Best Startup Employers (2020), and a ranking on BBJ's Fast 100 List for the past two years. With 50% women on the company executive leadership team, Acorio was also named to the 2020 Commonwealth Institute’s Best Women-Run Business list and has ranked as the #1 company to work for in their Boston Headquarters for the past three consecutive years.

