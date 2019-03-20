Acorio : Study Finds More Enterprises Prioritizing Service Management Over Digital Transformation

Despite all the noise surrounding digital transformation, service
management initiatives are outpacing transformation initiatives in the
enterprise, according to new research from Acorio, the largest pure-play
ServiceNow consultancy. In the first-ever global report, ServiceNow
Insight & Vision, published today, Acorio found that
nearly 80 percent of companies surveyed have service management
initiatives in place, while just over 60 percent have digital
transformation initiatives.
Furthermore, service management has fanned out beyond its traditional
roots in IT to other parts of the organizations. While 93 percent of
ServiceNow customers have implemented the platform for IT, 54 percent
have implemented two or more products and 10 percent are implementing
four or more across diverse use cases such as Human Resources, Legal,
and Customer Service. This data underscores ServiceNow’s dramatic rise
from an IT ticketing tool to an enterprise platform, along the way
achieving a dramatic 38 percent year-over-year growth for 2018 and
topping Forbes list as the most innovative company in the world last
year.
“This report highlights how top organizations around the globe drive
digital transformation for their employees and, increasingly, their
customers,” Ellen Daley, CEO, Acorio, said. “It is hard to find a
company out there who has not embraced “digital”, but this report brings
forward organizations that are taking this trend a step further, who
have a huge appetite for change, and are willing to go about it at a
clipping pace. ServiceNow has accelerated the response of change in the
real world through its cloud-native platform and focus on process.
Digital change can now be manifested in concrete, time-bound activities,
connecting departments with easily configured technology.”
Other key findings in the report include:
-
The top ServiceNow challenge? Cost. 45 percent of respondents
said the cost of the technology and implementation was their greatest
challenge.
-
ServiceNow roadmaps are often MIA. More than half of
respondents didn’t have or didn’t know if they had a ServiceNow
roadmap, which led to two other issues: missing out on critical ROI
opportunities and creating a monster of an implementation headache.
-
Improved workflows are the greatest benefit being derived by
ServiceNow customers. Nearly eight out of 10 customers said that
improved workflows were a benefit of ServiceNow implementation. But,
customers are not seeing cost savings. Only 14 percent claimed cost
savings as ROI.
ServiceNow Insight & Vision was conducted through an online
platform and was completely anonymous. The survey had over 300
respondents, all of whom were required to give demographic information,
including company size, job role, department, company industry, and
whether or not they used ServiceNow. Download
ServiceNow Insight & Vision for free here.
