Acorio : Study Finds More Enterprises Prioritizing Service Management Over Digital Transformation

03/20/2019 | 10:59am EDT

First global survey on ServiceNow Finds 80 percent of Orgs have Service Management Initiatives Underway

Despite all the noise surrounding digital transformation, service management initiatives are outpacing transformation initiatives in the enterprise, according to new research from Acorio, the largest pure-play ServiceNow consultancy. In the first-ever global report, ServiceNow Insight & Vision, published today, Acorio found that nearly 80 percent of companies surveyed have service management initiatives in place, while just over 60 percent have digital transformation initiatives.

Furthermore, service management has fanned out beyond its traditional roots in IT to other parts of the organizations. While 93 percent of ServiceNow customers have implemented the platform for IT, 54 percent have implemented two or more products and 10 percent are implementing four or more across diverse use cases such as Human Resources, Legal, and Customer Service. This data underscores ServiceNow’s dramatic rise from an IT ticketing tool to an enterprise platform, along the way achieving a dramatic 38 percent year-over-year growth for 2018 and topping Forbes list as the most innovative company in the world last year.

“This report highlights how top organizations around the globe drive digital transformation for their employees and, increasingly, their customers,” Ellen Daley, CEO, Acorio, said. “It is hard to find a company out there who has not embraced “digital”, but this report brings forward organizations that are taking this trend a step further, who have a huge appetite for change, and are willing to go about it at a clipping pace. ServiceNow has accelerated the response of change in the real world through its cloud-native platform and focus on process. Digital change can now be manifested in concrete, time-bound activities, connecting departments with easily configured technology.”

Other key findings in the report include:

  • The top ServiceNow challenge? Cost. 45 percent of respondents said the cost of the technology and implementation was their greatest challenge.
  • ServiceNow roadmaps are often MIA. More than half of respondents didn’t have or didn’t know if they had a ServiceNow roadmap, which led to two other issues: missing out on critical ROI opportunities and creating a monster of an implementation headache.
  • Improved workflows are the greatest benefit being derived by ServiceNow customers. Nearly eight out of 10 customers said that improved workflows were a benefit of ServiceNow implementation. But, customers are not seeing cost savings. Only 14 percent claimed cost savings as ROI.

ServiceNow Insight & Vision was conducted through an online platform and was completely anonymous. The survey had over 300 respondents, all of whom were required to give demographic information, including company size, job role, department, company industry, and whether or not they used ServiceNow. Download ServiceNow Insight & Vision for free here.

About Acorio

Founded in 2013 by a team of consulting veterans and visionaries, Acorio is the largest pure-play ServiceNow consultancy in the world, focusing 100 percent on ServiceNow since its inception. Headquartered in Boston, MA, Acorio has nine regional hubs across the U.S. and an international presence in the Netherlands, Australia and Spain. Acorio offers the credibility of over 600+ successful ServiceNow transformations and the right recipe of expert guidance and inspiration across process, technology, and Organizational Change Management. The firm is a Gold Services and Gold Sales ServiceNow. Partner and one of the top five Global ServiceNow. partners for certifications. Acorio was recently named Best-of-the-Best professional service firms on SPIs annual list and made the Inc. 5000 list in 2018. Rated the #1 company to work for by the Boston Globe the last two years, Acorio has also earned back-to-back placement on the Boston Business Journal’s Fast 50 companies to watch list. This success has all been driven by a relentless pursuit of customer success.


© Business Wire 2019
