Acorn Growth Companies : Celebrates New OKC Headquarters

Office located in former Memorial Institute for the Prevention of Terrorism space; Terrorism Memorial Flag has permanent home

Acorn Growth Companies, a private equity firm investing exclusively in aerospace, defense and intelligence, recently celebrated the opening of its new Oklahoma City World Headquarters with a ribbon cutting and open house. The new office space is significant to both the company as well as Oklahoma City and the nation as it is also the home of the Terrorism Memorial Flag, a 63-foot long flag that contains the names of nearly 4,000 U.S. citizens who were victims of terrorism since 1970.

Originally housed in the Memorial Institute for the Prevention of Terrorism (MIPT), Acorn Growth Companies is now the steward of this important American artifact. Acorn is currently exploring ways to allow for public viewing of the flag.

“I could not think of a better time to open our new headquarters as the nation celebrates National Aviation Month and Anti-Terrorism Month. We have built our company by investing in organizations that aim to enhance global mobility and protect national interests, including aerospace, defense and intelligence companies,” said Rick Nagel, Acorn Growth Companies managing partner. “It is an honor to occupy a space overlooking the Oklahoma City National Memorial while also showcasing the incredible Terrorism Memorial Flag. We are proud to be the steward of this national treasure and are delighted after years of being out of the public eye to provide residents of Oklahoma and visitors an opportunity to view this stunning tribute in the future.”

Located on the fifth floor of the Heritage Building, 621 N. Robinson Ave., the headquarters overlooks the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum grounds and is the home base for Acorn’s international operations. Acorn has additional offices in Washington, D.C., London, and Los Angeles with operating companies and locations spanning the United States, Europe, Asia, Middle East, Africa, South America, Central America and North America. To customize the space, Acorn partnered with Allford, Hall, Monaghan & Morris architects and Lingo Construction.

The Heritage Building has a long history on its own. Formerly known as The Journal Record Building, it sits directly across from the Alfred P. Murrah bombing site. Originally a Masonic Temple built in 1923, the Heritage building was redeveloped and resurrected into Class A office space with modern architecture in a very historically important shell, which was designed by Layton, Hicks and Forsyth, who also designed the Oklahoma State Capitol.

“We are very pleased with our new home considering it houses the flag as well as occupying one of the most important and historic buildings in Oklahoma City,” Nagel said. “The sun doesn’t set on our operations, with a worldwide presence in more than 20 countries; it’s important for us not to lose sight of our mission and roots. Our new location is a reminder that our work is much bigger than any one investment or deal. It’s about creating value for our stakeholders to protect the values we hold dear.”

Conceived by Elizabeth Barnes and completed with the help of more than 1,300 volunteers, the Terrorism Memorial Flag, which is mounted to the ceiling, is made up of nearly 4,000 small needlepoint squares, each displaying the name of an American killed by an act of terrorism since 1970 through the flag’s completion in 2004, including names from the Oklahoma City bombing and 9/11 attacks. The flag began in the wake of 9/11, and it was eventually donated to MIPT on April 15, 2004. Acorn is currently exploring ways to allow for public viewing of the flag.

The MIPT was founded by survivors and family members in response to the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing to conduct research into the causes of terrorism, provide training and professional development to improve the skills of law enforcement officers, and maintain the MIPT Terrorism Knowledge Base, an online database of terrorist incidents, groups and other information.

Acorn Growth Companies is a middle market private equity firm focused exclusively on Aerospace, Defense and Intelligence. Acorn invests solely in operating companies that strive to enhance global mobility and protect national interests. Acorn has a formidable reputation in the industry and is recognized for its deep understanding of the aerospace & defense markets, with proprietary access to the best companies within these sectors. With operational expertise and its ability to lead and manage investments through variable economic and industry cycles, Acorn works in tandem with management to build its portfolio companies into significant market leaders. AcornGrowthCompanies.com

