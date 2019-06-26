Acorn Growth Companies : Names New Partner

Laura Siegal Named Executive Vice President, Finance

Acorn Growth Companies, a private equity firm investing exclusively in aerospace, defense and intelligence, recently announced Laura Siegal as its newest partner serving as executive vice president (EVP), finance. In this role, Siegal, a CPA, is responsible for providing accounting, financial and business leadership to the enterprise, including the acquisition of and financial planning for Acorn and its portfolio companies seeking to improve the financial performance of each company under management.

“Acorn has enjoyed tremendous growth over the past two years. We have reached a point with this growth where we need an additional finance executive to manage our rapidly expanding portfolio of businesses,” said Jeff Morton, senior partner and CFO of Acorn Growth Companies. “Laura is an incredible fit for Acorn with her proven leadership, business and financial expertise in aerospace and defense – globally.”

Prior to joining Acorn, Siegal served as CFO for NEO Tech, a leading provider of electronic solutions to original equipment manufacturers in the aerospace and defense, medical and industrial high-reliability markets. During her six-year tenure at NEO Tech, the company had significant revenue growth and diversified its market sectors from aerospace and defense into other high-reliability areas in the medical and industrial sectors. Prior to joining NEO Tech, she spent 13 years at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc., (NASDAQ: KTOS), where she served as vice president and corporate controller and vice president of finance and treasurer.

“We are delighted Laura has joined our expanding finance team,” said Rick Nagel, managing partner, Acorn Growth Companies. “Laura brings outstanding credentials with exceptional leadership and financial results in aerospace and defense, which are critical as we grow our portfolio of global companies.”

Siegal holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of California, San Diego, and is a CPA. She is active in the industry, having served on the Board of Governors and Supply Chain Executive Committee of Aerospace Industries Association.

Acorn Growth Companies is a middle market private equity firm focused exclusively on Aerospace, Defense and Intelligence. Acorn invests solely in operating companies that strive to enhance global mobility and protect national interests. Acorn has a formidable reputation in the industry and is recognized for its deep understanding of the Aerospace & Defense markets, with proprietary access to the best companies within these sectors. With operational expertise and its ability to lead and manage investments through variable economic and industry cycles, Acorn works in tandem with management to build its portfolio companies into significant market leaders. AcornGrowthCompanies.com

