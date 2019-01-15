Acorn Growth Companies : Names New President of Telecommunications Support Services Inc.

Acorn Growth Companies, a private equity firm investing exclusively in
aerospace, defense and intelligence, has appointed Donald DiFrisco as
the new president of its portfolio business, Telecommunications Support
Services Inc. (TSS) headquartered in Melbourne, Florida.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190115005787/en/
Acorn Growth Companies has appointed Donald DiFrisco as the new president of Telecommunications Support Services Inc. (Photo: Business Wire)
“Don brings to TSS a multi-faceted leadership background having served
as a CEO, COO and CFO within the defense electronics and high-tech
industries,” said Rick Nagel, managing partner of Acorn Growth
Companies. “We are already seeing the positive impact his leadership and
continuous improvement mindset is having on TSS.”
DiFrisco is a chief executive with demonstrated expertise in operations
and finance within the defense electronics and high-tech industries. He
has served as the CEO, COO and CFO of several high-growth companies,
including International Surveillance Technology and Cross Match
Technologies, among others. He has a track record of success in leading
teams through rapid change by incorporating Lean Six Sigma methods at
all levels.
He earned MBA degrees in global technology management from American
Intercontinental University, in marketing from American Intercontinental
University and in finance from Concordia College. DiFrisco earned his
bachelor’s degree in accounting from Concordia College. He is a veteran
of the U.S. Army; Airborne, Military Police. He serves on several
nonprofit boards including the Florida Venture Forum, the Combat
Veterans Motorcycle Association and Melbourne Main Street Association.
“It is a true honor to lead the talented team of men and women of TSS,”
DiFrisco said. “I am looking forward to continuing our leadership in
innovating and modernizing land-based tactical radar and satellite
communication technologies to support our customers who protect national
interests and preserve freedom around the world.”
Telecommunications Support Services Inc (TSS), An Acorn Growth
Company, is the leader in innovating high-quality, responsive, and
cost-effective technical services supporting the defense electronics
industry. Founded in 1991, TSS’s designs have been incorporated into
radar systems by some of the most powerful aerospace and defense brands
in the world, including Northrop Grumman, Lockheed Martin, among others. www.TSSIncorp.com
Acorn Growth Companies is a middle market private equity firm
focused exclusively on Aerospace & Defense. Acorn invests solely in
operating companies that strive to enhance global mobility and protect
national interests. Acorn has a formidable reputation in the industry
and is recognized for its deep understanding of the Aerospace & Defense
markets, with proprietary access to the best companies within these
sectors. With operational expertise and its ability to lead and manage
investments through variable economic and industry cycles, Acorn works
in tandem with management to build its portfolio companies into
significant market leaders. AcornGrowthCompanies.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190115005787/en/