Acorn Growth Companies : Names New President of Telecommunications Support Services Inc.

Acorn Growth Companies, a private equity firm investing exclusively in aerospace, defense and intelligence, has appointed Donald DiFrisco as the new president of its portfolio business, Telecommunications Support Services Inc. (TSS) headquartered in Melbourne, Florida.

Acorn Growth Companies has appointed Donald DiFrisco as the new president of Telecommunications Support Services Inc.

“Don brings to TSS a multi-faceted leadership background having served as a CEO, COO and CFO within the defense electronics and high-tech industries,” said Rick Nagel, managing partner of Acorn Growth Companies. “We are already seeing the positive impact his leadership and continuous improvement mindset is having on TSS.”

DiFrisco is a chief executive with demonstrated expertise in operations and finance within the defense electronics and high-tech industries. He has served as the CEO, COO and CFO of several high-growth companies, including International Surveillance Technology and Cross Match Technologies, among others. He has a track record of success in leading teams through rapid change by incorporating Lean Six Sigma methods at all levels.

He earned MBA degrees in global technology management from American Intercontinental University, in marketing from American Intercontinental University and in finance from Concordia College. DiFrisco earned his bachelor’s degree in accounting from Concordia College. He is a veteran of the U.S. Army; Airborne, Military Police. He serves on several nonprofit boards including the Florida Venture Forum, the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association and Melbourne Main Street Association.

“It is a true honor to lead the talented team of men and women of TSS,” DiFrisco said. “I am looking forward to continuing our leadership in innovating and modernizing land-based tactical radar and satellite communication technologies to support our customers who protect national interests and preserve freedom around the world.”

Telecommunications Support Services Inc (TSS), An Acorn Growth Company, is the leader in innovating high-quality, responsive, and cost-effective technical services supporting the defense electronics industry. Founded in 1991, TSS’s designs have been incorporated into radar systems by some of the most powerful aerospace and defense brands in the world, including Northrop Grumman, Lockheed Martin, among others. www.TSSIncorp.com

Acorn Growth Companies is a middle market private equity firm focused exclusively on Aerospace & Defense. Acorn invests solely in operating companies that strive to enhance global mobility and protect national interests. Acorn has a formidable reputation in the industry and is recognized for its deep understanding of the Aerospace & Defense markets, with proprietary access to the best companies within these sectors. With operational expertise and its ability to lead and manage investments through variable economic and industry cycles, Acorn works in tandem with management to build its portfolio companies into significant market leaders. AcornGrowthCompanies.com

