Acorn Health : Acquires Family of ABA Therapy Companies From Concord Foundations Network Expanding National Reach of Best-In-Class Autism Services

Acorn Health, a national provider of Applied Behavior Analysis (“ABA”) therapy for children diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder (“ASD”), is pleased to announce the acquisition of the ABA therapy assets affiliated with Concord Foundations Network (“Concord”), an industry leader in providing high quality, center-based and in-home ABA therapy services to children and adolescents. The acquisition of Concord will enable Acorn Health to expand services into Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Tennessee, as well as significantly enhance its current capabilities in Michigan and Virginia. The combined company will serve more than 1,200 families across seven states and a network of 35 clinics.

“Concord has been a market leader in delivering high quality applied behavior analysis services and we are excited to welcome their team to Acorn Health,” said Vicki Kroviak, Founder and CEO of Acorn Health. “Every child with ASD deserves best-in-class ABA therapy services, and together with Concord, we have an unprecedented opportunity to deliver high-quality clinical care to even more children so they may live their most independent and meaningful lives.”

“Working to set the industry standard for clinical care, largely by defining and measuring clinical outcomes, has been our core focus,” said Acorn Health Chief Clinical Officer, Krista Boe. “With Concord, we enhance our ability to aggregate clinical outcome data, further driving socially valid and meaningful results for the families we have the privilege of serving.”

About Acorn Health:

Acorn Health is a national provider of ABA therapy with locations in Michigan, Illinois, Virginia, Florida, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Tennessee. Acorn Health is BHCOE-accredited and committed to industry-leading clinical care, offering center-based and in-home services to clients with Autism Spectrum Disorder. Acorn Health was formed by Vicki Kroviak, CEO, and MBF Healthcare Partners II LP (“MBF”) in October 2018. Acorn Health continues to seek partnership opportunities with high quality providers in existing and new markets.

