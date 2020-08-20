Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Acorn Health : Acquires Family of ABA Therapy Companies From Concord Foundations Network Expanding National Reach of Best-In-Class Autism Services

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/20/2020 | 01:09pm EDT

Acorn Health, a national provider of Applied Behavior Analysis (“ABA”) therapy for children diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder (“ASD”), is pleased to announce the acquisition of the ABA therapy assets affiliated with Concord Foundations Network (“Concord”), an industry leader in providing high quality, center-based and in-home ABA therapy services to children and adolescents. The acquisition of Concord will enable Acorn Health to expand services into Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Tennessee, as well as significantly enhance its current capabilities in Michigan and Virginia. The combined company will serve more than 1,200 families across seven states and a network of 35 clinics.

“Concord has been a market leader in delivering high quality applied behavior analysis services and we are excited to welcome their team to Acorn Health,” said Vicki Kroviak, Founder and CEO of Acorn Health. “Every child with ASD deserves best-in-class ABA therapy services, and together with Concord, we have an unprecedented opportunity to deliver high-quality clinical care to even more children so they may live their most independent and meaningful lives.”

“Working to set the industry standard for clinical care, largely by defining and measuring clinical outcomes, has been our core focus,” said Acorn Health Chief Clinical Officer, Krista Boe. “With Concord, we enhance our ability to aggregate clinical outcome data, further driving socially valid and meaningful results for the families we have the privilege of serving.”

About Acorn Health:

Acorn Health is a national provider of ABA therapy with locations in Michigan, Illinois, Virginia, Florida, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Tennessee. Acorn Health is BHCOE-accredited and committed to industry-leading clinical care, offering center-based and in-home services to clients with Autism Spectrum Disorder. Acorn Health was formed by Vicki Kroviak, CEO, and MBF Healthcare Partners II LP (“MBF”) in October 2018. Acorn Health continues to seek partnership opportunities with high quality providers in existing and new markets.

To inquire about services at Acorn Health or if you are a provider interested in joining our team, please call 844-244-1818.

********

Acorn Health
We see the world differently too.
844-244-1818, info@acornhealth.com
To learn more about Acorn Health: www.acornhealth.com


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
01:34pU.S. FDA Approves Kesimpta® (ofatumumab) in Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis
GL
01:34pOrganic takes on climate change
GL
01:34p113 Fairfax County-based Firms – and 199 in Northern Virginia Region – Make the 2020 Inc. 5000 List
BU
01:34pLYFT : to Suspend Service in California -- Update
DJ
01:33pFACTBOX-California is just one legal challenge for Uber around the world
RE
01:31pD&H Distributing Execs, Sales Leaders Win Industry & Regional Accolades From CRN, Dealerscope, Central Penn
GL
01:31pANALYSIS ON IMPACT OF COVID-19 : Business Travel Market 2020-2024 | The Growing Technological Advances to boost the Market Growth | Technavio
BU
01:30pFDA approves Novartis Kesimpta® (ofatumumab), the first and only self-administered, targeted B-cell therapy for patients with relapsing multiple sclerosis
GL
01:28pBRIDGELINE DIGITAL : Major US Drop Shipping Supplier Selects Celebros Search By Bridgeline to Enhance Their eCommerce Search Experience
AQ
01:28pTALEND S A : Named a Leader in 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1DIGITAL CHINA GROUP CO., LTD. : In U.S.-China tech war, investors bet on China's localisation push
2SCHAEFFLER : EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SCHAEFFLER AG: Schaeffler AG Plans Creation of New Authorized Ca..
3BP PLC : Premier Oil lays out plan to extend debt facilities, posts first-half loss
4ADYEN N.V. : ADYEN N : publishes H1 2020 Shareholder Letter and Financial Results
5NVIDIA CORPORATION : Nvidia Reports 50% Sales Leap On Chip Demand -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group