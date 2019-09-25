Acorn Technologies : Names Steve Thompson Chief Technology Officer for its Telecom Business

Acorn Technologies, a research and development company and a provider of precise positioning performance mobile solutions, today announced it has named Dr. Steve Thompson Chief Technology Officer effective immediately. Dr. Thompson has recently served as Senior Director of Engineering. In his new role, he will lead Acorn Technologies' telecom business, that includes a complete portfolio of scalable, low cost, precision positioning and location intelligence solutions with high accuracy and low power location services on existing LTE and 5G networks.

“Steve is a leader in the wireless industry who knows how to innovate and enable the rapid development of new technologies from orthogonal frequency division multiplexing (OFDM) theory and systems to 3GPP Radio Access Network (RAN) deployments,” said Tom Horgan, CEO of Acorn Technologies. “Steve has led our core research and development efforts for some time now, and recent testing of our technologies with carriers has demonstrated his valuable contribution to the Industry. With his experience and drive, he's going to be an invaluable member of our management team.”

Dr. Thompson has over 15 years of industrial and academic R&D experience in digital wireless communication theory and systems. He has been a key contributor and technical leader in the development of Acorn’s telecom portfolio. Prior to joining Acorn, Steve gained broad experience working on Office of Naval Research (ONR) and Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA)-funded wireless communication projects at the San Diego Research Center (now Boeing), and as a post-doctoral fellow at the California Institute for Telecommunications and Information Technology. In his PhD research at the University of California, San Diego Steve worked with highly cited adaptive filter and digital communication experts Professors James R. Zeidler and John G. Proakis in pioneering work on constant envelope OFDM.

Dr. Thompson holds a Bachelor of Science from Arizona State University, and a Master of Science and PhD from the University of California, San Diego all in electrical engineering. He is a lead author or co-author of 12 highly cited peer reviewed works and has more than 15 U.S. and international patents issued and pending.

About Acorn Technologies

Acorn Technologies provides ground breaking innovations for the semiconductor and telecommunications markets. These include innovative semiconductor transistor level performance technologies, IoT/mobile computing location-based positioning solutions, and spectral efficiency solutions to improve wireless operators network efficiency. Acorn’s complete portfolio of truly scalable, low cost, precision positioning and location intelligence solutions enable high accuracy and low power location services on existing LTE and 5G networks. With nearly 200 patents issued and applied for in the fields of semiconductor process and wireless communication, Acorn Technologies is bringing innovation and IP to address the fundamental building blocks for high performance mobile computing, wireless and IoT semiconductor devices. www.acorntech.com

