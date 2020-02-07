AcouSort : AcouSourt receives order for AcouTrap from Region Örebro län

AcouSort has received an order for an AcouTrap-system from Region Örebro län. The system will be used in a project within cancer research. The system will be delivered during the first quarter of 2020 and generate a revenue of 50 000 euro.

Read the full press release in Swedish, here.

Denna information är sådan information som AcouSort är skyldigt att offentliggöra enligt EU:s marknadsmissbruksförordning. Informationen lämnades, genom ovanstående kontaktpersons försorg, för offentliggörande den 7 februari 2020.