AcouSort : AcouSourt receives order for AcouTrap from Region Örebro län

AcouSort has received an order for an AcouTrap-system from Region Örebro län. The system will be used in a project within cancer research. The system will be delivered during the first quarter of 2020 and generate a revenue of 50 000 euro.
Read the full press release in Swedish, here.
Denna information är sådan information som AcouSort är skyldigt att offentliggöra enligt EU:s marknadsmissbruksförordning. Informationen lämnades, genom ovanstående kontaktpersons försorg, för offentliggörande den 7 februari 2020.
Disclaimer
AcouSort AB published this content on 07 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2020 16:57:10 UTC