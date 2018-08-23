AcouSort : Second quarter report released

Today, August 23, 2018 AcouSort released its second quarter financial report. Link to the full report in Swedish may be found here: AcouSort - Q2 2018

Highlights from the report are:

First six months (2018-01-01 to 2018-06-30)

Revenues KSEK 976 (1,142)

Profits before tax KSEK -3,932 (-2,614)

Second quarter (2018-04-01 to 2018-06-30)

Revenues KSEK 889 (732)

Profits before tax KSEK -1,669 (-1,750)

(Amounts in parenthesis reflect same period 2017)

Highlights from the Second Quarter include: