Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AcouSort : Second quarter report released

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/23/2018 | 01:32pm CEST

Today, August 23, 2018 AcouSort released its second quarter financial report. Link to the full report in Swedish may be found here: AcouSort - Q2 2018

Highlights from the report are:

First six months (2018-01-01 to 2018-06-30)

  • Revenues KSEK 976 (1,142)
  • Profits before tax KSEK -3,932 (-2,614)

Second quarter (2018-04-01 to 2018-06-30)

  • Revenues KSEK 889 (732)
  • Profits before tax KSEK -1,669 (-1,750)

(Amounts in parenthesis reflect same period 2017)

Highlights from the Second Quarter include:

  • 4 April the subscription period for AcouSort's rights issue commenced.
  • 6 April the Company announced the awarding of the EU project BioWings where AcouSort will received EUR 180,000 over a four year period for testing new materials for generating ultrasound in its components.
  • 10 April AcouSort announced the submission of a joint patent application with American based Instrumentation Laboratory.
  • 24 April the result of the subscription of the rights issue was announced showing a subscription rate of 125%. The proceeds of the rights issue will be SEK 22.5 M before emission costs.
  • 22 May AcouSort published its Annual report 2017
  • 8 June it was announced that AcouSort and Instrumentation Laboratory (IL) signed a Royalty and Distribution agreement. After the successful completion of several joint feasibility projects exploring the application of AcouSort's proprietary ultrasound-based technology for blood/plasma separation, IL will implement the technology to enable new features in some of its in vitro diagnostics systems.

    This License and Distribution agreement with IL is a major first milestone for AcouSort in commercializing its ultrasound- based separation technology. The agreement is of significant value for AcouSort, with minimum royalty payments to reach several hundred thousand euro per year, but also important as a model for future license agreements within other application fields

Disclaimer

AcouSort AB published this content on 23 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2018 11:31:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:59pMEDIAZEST : Posting of Annual Report and Notice of AGM
PR
01:58pSHOPRITE : Lyndhurst board of education
AQ
01:58pSHOPRITE : How supermarkets pick out new sites
AQ
01:58pAsia Pacific SWIR Market Outlook to 2025 - High Demand for SWIR Cameras in the Military & Defense Industry - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
01:57pBritons living in EU could lose access to UK bank accounts in no-deal Brexit
RE
01:57pBANCA SISTEMA : Share buy-back plan to support the liquidity of the stock – week 16th to 22nd august 2018
PU
01:57pBARCLAYS : Form 8.3 - VEDANTA RESOURCES PLC
PU
01:55pHONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:55pSUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES : SHKP Reading Club sows seeds of reading on campus for the fourth year; Over a hundred Read & Share activities held for 40,000 students and teachers
AQ
01:55pINOVALON : to Present at the Citi 2018 Global Technology Conference
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CONTINENTAL : CONTINENTAL : Car-Parts Supplier Raises an Alert -- WSJ
2CENTURY ALUMINUM CO : CENTURY ALUMINUM : U.S.-China trade war escalates as new tariffs kick in
3DANSKE BANK : DANSKE BANK : Copenhagen bank suspected of breaching money laundering act, says Danish watchdog
4SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Xiaomi's first results after IPO soothe investors as revenue jumps
5NEL ASA : NEL ASA: Second quarter 2018 financial results

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.