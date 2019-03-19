Acquia : Engage Europe 2019 Conference Returns to the UK

17th–18th June 2019: Royal Garden Hotel, Kensington, London. Hear
from Acquia CEO Mike Sullivan, Acquia CTO Dries Buytaert, and British
Olympian and author Ben Hunt-Davis.
Today, digital experience company Acquia announced the agenda and open
registration for Acquia
Engage Europe 2019, as well as conference keynote speaker, British
gold medalist Ben
Hunt-Davis. Held in London over two days, the conference will bring
together digital leaders, creatives, and marketers from around the
region and the globe, discussing the importance of successfully
optimising digital journeys. Last year’s EMEA Engage, also held in
London, was sold out.
Leaders in digital transformation will share their insights, projects
and future dreams for delivering best-in-class digital experiences.
Learn how to plan, design and deliver digital experiences that provide
the right content to the right person at the right time. Among the
Acquia executives who will be presenting will be Acquia CEO Mike
Sullivan, and Dries
Buytaert, Drupal founder and project lead and Acquia co-founder and
CTO, who will provide an update on Drupal
9 initiatives.
British gold medalist and co-author of the book Will
It Make The Boat Go Faster?, Ben Hunt-Davis, will be the keynote
speaker at Engage Europe 2019. Ben’s inspirational story of winning
against the odds is not only motivational, but practical and applicable
to organisations that are looking to optimise their customers’ digital
experiences around the world.
“Acquia Engage Europe is a fantastic chance for the leaders in digital
experience to come together to discuss how they’re approaching digital
within their organisation and industry,” said Steve Williamson, Acquia
SVP. “It’s a great platform for everyone to learn from one another, and
to discuss what the biggest challenges, trends, and opportunities are
from each of their unique perspectives.”
The conference agenda will feature keynote talks from partners, panel
discussions, product vision sessions and other general sessions, all
focused on helping organisations achieve business goals and succeed with
their digital initiatives.
“This year’s Acquia Engage Europe promises to be even bigger and more
successful than our inaugural one last year,” said Sylvia Jensen, Acquia
vice president of EMEA marketing said. “We have some truly inspiring
digital leaders at some of the most prominent British and international
brands speaking at our event, giving attendees a chance to learn from
the very best.”
For more information about Acquia Engage and to register, please visit https://londonengage.acquia.com/
