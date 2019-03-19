Log in
Acquia : Engage Europe 2019 Conference Returns to the UK

03/19/2019 | 01:01pm EDT

Digital-first organisations explore successful digital transformation experiences and innovation through cloud and open source digital experience technology

17th–18th June 2019: Royal Garden Hotel, Kensington, London. Hear from Acquia CEO Mike Sullivan, Acquia CTO Dries Buytaert, and British Olympian and author Ben Hunt-Davis.

Today, digital experience company Acquia announced the agenda and open registration for Acquia Engage Europe 2019, as well as conference keynote speaker, British gold medalist Ben Hunt-Davis. Held in London over two days, the conference will bring together digital leaders, creatives, and marketers from around the region and the globe, discussing the importance of successfully optimising digital journeys. Last year’s EMEA Engage, also held in London, was sold out.

Leaders in digital transformation will share their insights, projects and future dreams for delivering best-in-class digital experiences. Learn how to plan, design and deliver digital experiences that provide the right content to the right person at the right time. Among the Acquia executives who will be presenting will be Acquia CEO Mike Sullivan, and Dries Buytaert, Drupal founder and project lead and Acquia co-founder and CTO, who will provide an update on Drupal 9 initiatives.

British gold medalist and co-author of the book Will It Make The Boat Go Faster?, Ben Hunt-Davis, will be the keynote speaker at Engage Europe 2019. Ben’s inspirational story of winning against the odds is not only motivational, but practical and applicable to organisations that are looking to optimise their customers’ digital experiences around the world.

“Acquia Engage Europe is a fantastic chance for the leaders in digital experience to come together to discuss how they’re approaching digital within their organisation and industry,” said Steve Williamson, Acquia SVP. “It’s a great platform for everyone to learn from one another, and to discuss what the biggest challenges, trends, and opportunities are from each of their unique perspectives.”

The conference agenda will feature keynote talks from partners, panel discussions, product vision sessions and other general sessions, all focused on helping organisations achieve business goals and succeed with their digital initiatives.

“This year’s Acquia Engage Europe promises to be even bigger and more successful than our inaugural one last year,” said Sylvia Jensen, Acquia vice president of EMEA marketing said. “We have some truly inspiring digital leaders at some of the most prominent British and international brands speaking at our event, giving attendees a chance to learn from the very best.”

For more information about Acquia Engage and to register, please visit https://londonengage.acquia.com/

ENDS

About Acquia

Acquia is the open source digital experience company. We provide the world’s most ambitious brands with technology that allows them to embrace innovation and create customer moments that matter. At Acquia, we believe in the power of community — giving our customers the freedom to build tomorrow on their terms. To learn more, visit acquia.com.


© Business Wire 2019
