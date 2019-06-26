Acquia : Extends Asia Pacific Footprint with Pune Office

Expansion Underscores Company’s Rapid Global Growth and Adoption of Digital Experience Solutions Worldwide

Acquia today announced the opening of a new office based in Pune, India, expanding the company’s presence in the country and Asia Pacific region. Taking this next step in its global growth strategy, Acquia looks to bolster its partner network and expand its global customer footprint.

Acquia plans to grow its staff across multiple departments in its new Pune location, further establishing India as a global delivery center for customer success and product development. At the same time, this move positions Pune to become a part of one of the fastest growing digital experience centers globally.

“With a world-class cross-functional team based in Pune, Acquia becomes the technology partner of choice for numerous local global brands and government entities looking to gain the advantages of cloud and open source technologies to power their digital transformation journey,” said Sashikant Mohanty, Acquia GM, India. “With the investments and partnerships that we are making across India and South Asia, our ecosystem of employees and consultants in the region will continue to grow. India is a strategic part of Acquia’s business strategy, and a destination for the region’s top technology and engineering talent.”

Driven by global demand for its open source digital experience solutions, Acquia surpassed US$200 million in revenue, and delivers digital experience needs for thousands of global brands, including AMD, Panasonic, Nestlé Purina, Saïd Business School, Tetley Tea, Warner Music Group, and more.

Acquia continues to make strategic investments to grow the capabilities of the Acquia Experience Platform. Recently, Acquia announced its acquisition of Mautic, creator of the world’s only open marketing automation and campaign management platform. Together, Acquia and Mautic form the only open alternative to expensive, closed, stagnant marketing clouds, expanding Acquia’s vision to offer the industry's first Open Digital Experience Platform. The company also recently released the all-new Acquia Lift, the only personalization tool on Drupal, now available as a no-code application that reduces time to value for marketers by delivering optimized customer experiences swiftly.

Acquia has been recognized as a leader by leading analyst firms that follow the digital experience and web content management industries. Acquia was named a Leader in the Forrester Research, Inc. report: “The Forrester Wave™: Web Content Management Systems, Q4 2018.” According to Forrester, Acquia received the highest score in the strategy category among all vendors. Acquia was also placed by Gartner, Inc. in the Leaders’ quadrant of the 2018 Magic Quadrant for Web Content Management, based on its ability to execute and completeness of vision.

Acquia’s culture is recognized by high ratings from employees for its leadership and company culture according to Comparably, a platform that provides insights into workplace culture. Specifically, Acquia was honored in Comparably’s annual award program for Best CEO and Best Companies for Women for 2018.

About Acquia

Acquia is the open source digital experience company. We provide the world’s most ambitious brands with technology that allows them to embrace innovation and create customer moments that matter. At Acquia, we believe in the power of community – giving our customers the freedom to build tomorrow on their terms. To learn more, visit acquia.com.

