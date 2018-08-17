Acquia Named to Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Private U.S. Companies for Seventh Consecutive Year

BOSTON, Aug. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital experience company Acquia today announced it has been named by Inc. magazine in its 37th annual Inc. 5000, a ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. This year’s list represents the seventh consecutive year that Acquia has been recognized for consistent growth. Acquia debuted on the Inc. 5000 list in 2012, when it was ranked the No. 8 fastest growing private company.

“Acquia’s history is steeped in our open source roots and a commitment to helping thousands of organizations succeed with Drupal. Today, we’re proud to be recognized for our momentum and consistent track record of growth, fueled by our unique ability to help organizations deliver world-class digital experiences,” said Michael Sullivan, Acquia CEO. “We’re solving the biggest challenges facing marketers, developers, and digital teams, helping organizations make better use of data and offer world-class customer experiences across every channel and touchpoint.”

The Acquia Experience Platform offers a suite of technologies for easily building digital experiences at scale, across the web, mobile sites, native applications, voice assistants and more. The platform allows businesses to manage the deployment and iteration of those experiences in the cloud, and intelligently optimize how they are tailored for specific audiences using machine learning.

Inc. reports that companies on the 2018 Inc. 5000 achieved a three-year average growth of 538.2 percent, and a median rate of 171.8 percent. The Inc. 5000’s aggregate revenue was $206.1 billion in 2017, accounting for 664,095 jobs over the past three years.

More about the Inc. 5000 Methodology

The 2018 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2014 and 2017. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2014. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2017. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2014 is $100,000; the minimum for 2017 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.’s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

