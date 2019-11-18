Log in
Acquire : Raises $5.4 Million Seed to Transform the Rules of Customer Engagement

11/18/2019 | 12:50pm EST

Acquire, the first enterprise platform to truly modernize and automate customer communication, has raised $5.4 million in seed funding. The latest round was led by S28 Capital with participation from Fathom Capital and NHN Ventures.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191118005701/en/

Acquire Founders - Laduram Vishnoi and Amritpal Dhangal (Photo: Business Wire)

Acquire will use the seed funding to accelerate its leadership in AI product development and expand its team globally.

In today’s highly competitive purchasing landscape, prospects expect immediate answers online, directly from business websites. Customers everywhere continue to crave more sophisticated, even faster, real-time support, while businesses struggle with balancing automation and personalization to create better experiences.

Understanding the current limitations, Acquire delivers real-time, proactive support across all channels through its patented, instantaneous cobrowsing feature (an interactive and privacy-oriented form of screen sharing). Its platform also includes a comprehensive sales funnel and customer experience (CX) automation dashboard, live chat, and AI chatbots — enabling businesses to continuously engage with prospects and customers while minimizing resolution time and redundancy.

Businesses use Acquire to increase online conversions, improve customer loyalty, and reduce handle time.

Headquartered in San Francisco and founded by Laduram Vishnoi and Amrit Dhangal, Acquire has an impressive roster of clients including Elevate, Audi, and the UK government. Acquire boasts more than 30 integrations with a variety of sales, support, and communication software (e.g. Salesforce, Zendesk, Hubspot, Slack, and more), successfully positioning itself as a connected enterprise communication platform.

“No one should have to download and install an old, clunky software to receive stellar sales or customer support experience on your website. We are on a mission to create a modern, sleek support experience that matches the caliber of our customers’ brands.” Vishnoi said. “Everyone is expecting more from businesses. It’s time to go beyond the traditional live chat windows to engage with our customers.”

“Acquire is a story of founder grit and hustle,” Shvet Jain, partner at S28 Capital said, on his firm’s excitement about the opportunity. “Buyers are becoming exhausted with point solutions. Acquire has a rare combination of high product quality and comprehensive enterprise feature set.”

About Acquire

Acquire equips enterprise support and sales teams with the digital tools they need to create the best possible customer experiences. With features including secure cobrowsing, video and voice calls, AI chatbots, and live chat, Acquire empowers teams to boost sales and resolve complex support issues in real-time. Headquartered in San Francisco and with offices in Boston and India, Acquire has over 15,000 users from all over the world and across multiple industries in the Fortune 500. Its investors include S28 Capital, Fathom Capital, and NHN Ventures. Acquire was recently recognized as a high performer on G2 Crowd in Fall 2019. For more information, visit www.acquire.io.


© Business Wire 2019
