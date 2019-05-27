Acquiring and Retaining Customers Is a Major Challenge for Businesses | Quantzig Unravels the Top Customer Retention Strategies That Will Help You Overcome This Challenge

Quantzig, a leading analytics advisory firm that delivers customized analytics solutions, has announced the completion of their new article which lists out proven customer retention strategies that can help you improve sales. The proliferation of technology and the rapidly changing business landscape have prompted businesses to redesign their approach to customer retention and acquisition.

The complex business scenario has brought about several changes that have made customer retention quite challenging. To succeed, businesses must not only focus on enhancing customer relationships but must also optimize and revamp their customer retention strategies on an ongoing basis. To make it easier for businesses like you, our analytics experts have curated a list of top customer retention strategies that have helped our clients to improve their profit margins.

Proven Customer Retention Strategies to Boost Sales:

Create a customer community around your brand

To tackle the growing complexities around customer retention, it’s essential to create a customer community that can act as the voice of your customers. This is of utmost importance as people don’t just connect with a brand but prefer connecting with others who connect with your brand. An online community gives such customers a voice on your website where like-minded people share their opinions and feedbacks.

Leverage analytics to effectively track and monitor customer behaviors

Tracking customer behavior can help businesses to identify and act upon the changing customer demands. It is well-known that those who possess the ability to track and detect early signals of customer churn are the ones who succeed in their customer retention initiatives. Leveraging analytics to do so helps speed up the processes involved in tracking and analyzing customer sentiments.

Measure customer lifetime value

Customer lifetime value is a key metric that helps businesses to understand the true value of their customers. An in-depth customer lifetime value analysis can help businesses to quantify the value of every single customer in terms of the value they add to your business. As such measuring customer lifetime value must be a top agenda for businesses looking at retaining customers to boost sales.

Improve customer experience across all channels

The availability of advanced digital platforms has made it easier for businesses to enhance customer experience across multiple touchpoints. Which also means to succeed in delivering unique customer experiences, businesses should consider moving away from legacy systems and leverage technology to enhance customer satisfaction.

