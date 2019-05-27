Acquiring and Retaining Customers Is a Major Challenge for Businesses | Quantzig Unravels the Top Customer Retention Strategies That Will Help You Overcome This Challenge

Quantzig, a leading analytics advisory firm that delivers customized
The complex business scenario has brought about several changes that
have made customer retention quite challenging. To succeed, businesses
must not only focus on enhancing customer relationships but must also
optimize and revamp their customer retention strategies on an ongoing
basis. To make it easier for businesses like you, our analytics experts
have curated a list of top customer retention strategies that have
helped our clients to improve their profit margins.
Proven Customer Retention Strategies to Boost
Sales:
Create a customer community around your brand
To tackle the growing complexities around customer retention, it’s
essential to create a customer community that can act as the voice of
your customers. This is of utmost importance as people don’t just
connect with a brand but prefer connecting with others who connect with
your brand. An online community gives such customers a voice on your
website where like-minded people share their opinions and feedbacks.
Leverage analytics to effectively track and monitor customer behaviors
Tracking customer behavior can help businesses to identify and act upon
the changing customer demands. It is well-known that those who possess
the ability to track and detect early signals of customer churn are the
ones who succeed in their customer retention initiatives. Leveraging
analytics to do so helps speed up the processes involved in tracking and
analyzing customer sentiments.
Measure customer lifetime value
Customer lifetime value is a key metric that helps businesses to
understand the true value of their customers. An in-depth customer
lifetime value analysis can help businesses to quantify the value of
every single customer in terms of the value they add to your business.
As such measuring customer lifetime value must be a top agenda for
businesses looking at retaining customers to boost sales.
Improve customer experience across all channels
The availability of advanced digital platforms has made it easier for
businesses to enhance customer experience across multiple touchpoints.
Which also means to succeed in delivering unique customer experiences,
businesses should consider moving away from legacy systems and leverage
technology to enhance customer satisfaction.
