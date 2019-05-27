Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Acquiring and Retaining Customers Is a Major Challenge for Businesses | Quantzig Unravels the Top Customer Retention Strategies That Will Help You Overcome This Challenge

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/27/2019 | 04:46pm BST

Quantzig, a leading analytics advisory firm that delivers customized analytics solutions, has announced the completion of their new article which lists out proven customer retention strategies that can help you improve sales. The proliferation of technology and the rapidly changing business landscape have prompted businesses to redesign their approach to customer retention and acquisition.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190527005138/en/

Customer Retention Strategies to Boost Sales (Graphic: Business Wire)

Customer Retention Strategies to Boost Sales (Graphic: Business Wire)

The complex business scenario has brought about several changes that have made customer retention quite challenging. To succeed, businesses must not only focus on enhancing customer relationships but must also optimize and revamp their customer retention strategies on an ongoing basis. To make it easier for businesses like you, our analytics experts have curated a list of top customer retention strategies that have helped our clients to improve their profit margins.

To retain customers in today’s complex world is quite a challenging task. Offering great customer experiences alone will not help you accomplish this task. Get in touch with our customer analytics experts to learn more.

Proven Customer Retention Strategies to Boost Sales:

Create a customer community around your brand

To tackle the growing complexities around customer retention, it’s essential to create a customer community that can act as the voice of your customers. This is of utmost importance as people don’t just connect with a brand but prefer connecting with others who connect with your brand. An online community gives such customers a voice on your website where like-minded people share their opinions and feedbacks.

Leverage analytics to effectively track and monitor customer behaviors

Tracking customer behavior can help businesses to identify and act upon the changing customer demands. It is well-known that those who possess the ability to track and detect early signals of customer churn are the ones who succeed in their customer retention initiatives. Leveraging analytics to do so helps speed up the processes involved in tracking and analyzing customer sentiments.

Are you losing your customers to the growing competitive pressures? We’ve got the right solutions to turn them into brand advocates, request a free proposal today!

Measure customer lifetime value

Customer lifetime value is a key metric that helps businesses to understand the true value of their customers. An in-depth customer lifetime value analysis can help businesses to quantify the value of every single customer in terms of the value they add to your business. As such measuring customer lifetime value must be a top agenda for businesses looking at retaining customers to boost sales.

Improve customer experience across all channels

The availability of advanced digital platforms has made it easier for businesses to enhance customer experience across multiple touchpoints. Which also means to succeed in delivering unique customer experiences, businesses should consider moving away from legacy systems and leverage technology to enhance customer satisfaction.

Read the complete article here.

Our customer analytics solutions can help companies to identify and profile their unique customers. Request a free demo to know more.

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:34pAS A MEMBER TO THE DIVERSITY CHARTER E. V., AUDI IS ONCE AGAIN SENDING OUT A SIGNAL FOR THE NATIONWIDE DIVERSITY DAY ON MAY 28 : Under the motto Flag for Diversity, the company is...
PU
12:31pCANTARGIA : Annual General Meeting in Cantargia AB (publ)
AQ
12:29pLABORATORIOS FARMACEUTICOS ROVI : The López-Belmonte family increase their interest in ROVI to 63.1%
PU
12:29pDEUTSCHE BANK : European elections – what our experts say
PU
12:29pDISCLOSURE OF INTEREST/ CHANGES IN INTEREST OF DIRECTOR/ CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER : : Disclosure Of Interest / Change In Interest Of Substantial Shareholder(s) / Unitholder(s)
PU
12:25pSCOUT24 AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
PU
12:23pEUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP : Announces the Appointment of Xavier Corouge, as Managing Director for Its Business Unit Dedicated to Urban Mobility
BU
12:16pPRESS RELEASE - BIGBEN : Strong increase of profitability indicators in FY 2018/19
AQ
12:15pHEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN AG : Personnel change in the Management Board
EQ
12:15pSerge Reymond is leaving Tamedia; Marco Boselli will replace him as head of the Paid Media division
TE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DNB ASA : Nasdaq pulls out of Oslo Bors battle, handing Euronext victory
2ISS : ISS : Update on partnership with Novartis
3NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : FCA, Renault deal could take more than one year to be finalised - CEO to employees
4COMMERZBANK AG : NEW COMMERZBANK STUDY: companies reacting to uncertain framework conditions for international..
5ALPHABET : ALPHABET : Google to invest euros in new data center in Finland

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About