Acquisition of Optotek Medical

08/26/2019 | 02:01am EDT

Regulatory News:

The LUMIBIRD Group (Paris:LBIRD), the European leader for laser technologies, is announcing the acquisition by its subsidiary Quantel Medical of the Slovenian firm Optotek Medical d.o.o., specialized in developing optical and laser solutions for medical applications. This acquisition marks the culmination of the longstanding collaboration established between the two companies through OEM contracts to develop and supply devices for Quantel Medical’s range of anterior chamber lasers.

This will enable Quantel Medical to further strengthen its R&D expertise for medical lasers and its industrial integration with an additional ISO 13485 certified production unit based in Ljubljana, Slovenia.

Optotek Medical’s revenues came to €6.6m in 2018: nearly two thirds were recorded with Quantel Medical, with the balance generated on a range of ophthalmic lasers sold in around 30 countries. Optotek has built up advanced optics and micro-mechanical expertise.

“The co-developments by Quantel Medical and Optotek Medical over nearly 20 years have made it possible to bring innovative solutions to the market for the treatment of secondary cataracts and glaucoma. This acquisition represents the logical culmination of our longstanding collaboration and the start of a new stage in our development” confirms Jean Marc Gendre Quantel Medical’s manager.

“This acquisition is in line with the Lumibird Group’s rationale to offer its clients new strong value-added products and ensure full control over their development and production chain. We are not only further strengthening our range of laser treatment products for Ophthalmology, but we are also expanding our selection of OEM solutions for buoyant markets such as dermatology or ENT surgery with articulated arms”, explains Marc Le Flohic, Lumibird’s Chairman and CEO.

The industrial, technological and commercial synergies between the two companies will make it possible to further strengthen the competitiveness of the ophthalmic lasers already released, while accelerating the development of new products.

About Quantel Medical

With over 25 years of ophthalmic laser know-how and experience, Quantel Medical offers laser therapeutic solutions for ophthalmologists to treat the four main causes of blindness: glaucoma, cataracts, diabetic retinopathy and macular degeneration.

LUMIBIRD is one of the world’s leading laser specialists. With 50 years of experience and expertise in solid state laser, laser diode and fiber laser technologies, the Group designs, manufactures and distributes high-performance lasers for scientific (laboratories and universities), industrial (manufacturing, defense / space, Lidar sensors) and medical (ophthalmology) markets.

Created through the combination of the Keopsys and Quantel Groups in October 2017, LUMIBIRD has more than 500 employees and over €100 million of revenues and is present in Europe, America and Asia.

LUMIBIRD shares are listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B. FR0000038242 – LBIRD www.lumibird.com


© Business Wire 2019
