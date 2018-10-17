Acquisition of Rennert International Sets Pathway to World-Class International Learning Hub at Berkeley College New York

New York, NY, Oct. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berkeley Language Services LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Berkeley Educational Services of New York, Inc. (BES), on October 17, 2018, acquired Rennert International, a New York City-based international language school, teacher training center and translation services provider, for an undisclosed amount.

BES is the parent of Berkeley College, a family-owned institution with campuses in New York and New Jersey.

“The venture allows Berkeley College and Rennert to scale our international offerings, combine resources and better serve students through a one-stop approach to language education and English as a Second Language (ESL) teaching and learning resources,” said Kevin L. Luing, Chairman, Berkeley College, and Chairman, Berkeley Language Services.

Berkeley College has conducted business with Rennert for nearly three decades through Berkeley’s international studies and certificate programs. “The long-term relationship between Berkeley College and Rennert, combined with their longevity, quality reputation, and focus on student success, makes this a strong strategic fit for the future of both Berkeley and Rennert,” Mr. Luing said.

He added that the move underscores his confidence in Rennert and in the future of international education in New York City, where Berkeley College is centrally located off of Fifth Avenue at East 41st and 43rd streets, within walking distance to the New York Public Library, Grand Central Terminal, Times Square and The Port Authority Bus Terminal.

César Rennert, President of Rennert International, called Berkeley College “a first-rate institution.” “Berkeley’s history of excellence in experiential teaching and learning and putting students first, is complementary to Rennert’s approach to serving clients. This is a win-win for both of our organizations,” said Mr. Rennert, who founded Rennert International in 1973 after a teaching career at New York University, where he began to conceptualize the signature Rennert Experiential Approach to Language learning (R.E.A.L.) method.

Cynthia Marchese, Senior Vice President, International, Berkeley College, said the venture opens new opportunities for Berkeley College to expand its international enrollment and corporate executive offerings, while strengthening Rennert’s position in language education.

The scope of offerings at Rennert encompasses English for international students and corporations, foreign language classes for domestic clients and businesses, teacher training, summer immersion programs for teens and college students, and translation, interpretation and localization services.

“Rennert works with many respected educational partners, colleges and universities from around the world to implement a strong language pathway for students to access the colleges of their choosing. These services will not only continue but will expand alongside our partnership with Berkeley College,” said Mr. Rennert.

Rennert will continue operating independently under its current management at its location at 211 East 43rd Street, New York. Plans are underway to open a Rennert learning and resource facility in April 2019 at the Berkeley College location at 12 East 41st Street in New York City. The purpose-designed building is also home to the New York campus of Fresenius University of Germany, another Berkeley College international education partner.

All of Rennert’s offerings will be made available to Berkeley students and students from colleges and universities throughout the United States and around the world. Berkeley College students will benefit from having access to Rennert’s ESL resources on-site and to outbound study abroad programs. Learning resources, extracurricular activities and special events at Berkeley College will also be available to Rennert students, immersing them in New York City culture and activities alongside American students.

Berkeley College is a world-class destination for higher education, with students from more than 50 countries contributing to the rich diversity of the College and benefitting from its 87-year history of applied learning.

Rennert employs an expansive team of language instructors, teacher trainers and support staff, and has an 80,000-plus member alumni network. In 2017, Rennert served more than 800 students. Courses span over 15 different languages, including Spanish, Chinese, French, German, Italian, Arabic, Korean, Japanese, Hebrew, Russian, Portuguese, Greek, Hindi, Polish, and Farsi.

“Our vision is to offer students a world-class intercultural learning experience that removes the language barriers and makes experiential learning accessible to all students in the greatest city in the world,” Ms. Marchese said.

About Berkeley College

A leader in providing career-focused education since 1931, Berkeley College is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education and enrolls more than 7,000 students – including more than 350 international students – in its Master’s, Bachelor’s, and Associate’s degree and Certificate programs. Throughout 2018, Berkeley College also hosted more than 300 international exchange students in its inbound study abroad program. Students can study in more than 20 career fields. Berkeley College is comprised of the Larry L. Luing School of Business®, the School of Professional Studies, the School of Health Studies and the School of Liberal Arts. The School of Graduate Studies offers an MBA in Management online and in Woodland Park, NJ.

Berkeley College has three New York campuses – Midtown Manhattan, Brooklyn and White Plains. In New Jersey there are four campuses – Newark, Paramus, Woodbridge and Woodland Park. Berkeley College Online® serves a global population. For five consecutive years, U.S. News & World Report has named Berkeley College among the Best Colleges for Online Bachelor’s Programs and among the Best Online Bachelor’s Programs for Veterans. The website address is www.BerkeleyCollege.edu.

About Rennert International

Founded in 1973, Rennert International is a full-service language school, teacher-training center and translation services provider. Rennert’s Mission is dedicated to enhancing the lives of its students by providing uniquely enriching language programs in English and foreign languages for academic, professional, cultural and social purposes. By promoting global awareness, workplace values, and professional development of its staff, Rennert fosters an inclusive, supportive environment, which encourages students, faculty and staff members to learn from each other. Rennert is committed to providing exceptional customer service through cultural sensitivity and respect for its community of students, faculty, staff members, and educational partners.

Rennert New York is certified as an ESL School by the Bureau of Proprietary School

Supervision, part of the New York State Education Department. The Rennert New York TESOL (Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages) Center is licensed as a career school by the Bureau of Proprietary School Supervision. Rennert is a founding member of the prestigious International Association of Language Centers and has been shortlisted for the 9th consecutive year for Study Travel Magazine’s Star Awards 2018 as one of the top 5 English schools in North America.

