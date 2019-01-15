Log in
Acquisition of U.S. Genomics Company: Arbor Biosciences

01/15/2019 | 12:29am EST

Chiral Technologies, Inc. (Head Office: Pennsylvania, USA; President: Joseph M.Barendt; hereinafter 'CTI') which is a group company of Daicel Corporation (Head Office: Kita-ku, Osaka City; President: Misao Fudaba; hereinafter; 'Daicel') is pleased to announce the acquisition of Arbor Biosciences (Head Office: Michigan, U.S.A.), a US genomics company on January 7, 2019.

Within Daicel, 'CPI Company' globally runs the Chiral separation business for R&D and production of materials such as pharmaceuticals. In its three-year Mid-Term Plan '3D-III' from FY2017, Daicel has been endeavoring to expand 'supply of solutions' in new fields as well as maintain its leading position in the Chiral separation business, in response to changing circumstances in the life science field. With this strategy, CTI is expanding its operations in the genomics field.

Arbor Biosciences possesses a broad range of knowledge and skills needed for genomics research such as genome editing and next-generation sequence analyses which have attracted considerable attention in recent years, and provides products and services to a large number of customers. In particular, it has established a solid position in the Agribio (agriculture, forestry, and fisheries-related markets based on biotechnology) and research markets.

With the acquisition of Arbor Biosciences, Daicel will gain business platforms in the genomics field, which is expected to grow significantly in the future, and aims to provide broader solutions in the food, environment, and medical health care fields.

Foundation: 2006
Location: Ann Arbor, Michigan, U.S.A.
Lines of Business: Sales of nucleic acid products such as synthetic DNA and supply of analytical services such as nucleic acid sequence data

Investor Relations & Corporate Communication
Daicel Corporation
TEL: +81.3.6711.8121

Disclaimer

Daicel Corporation published this content on 15 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 January 2019 05:28:01 UTC
