Acrisure Announces Pricing of Notes Offering

Acrisure, LLC (the “Company”) and Acrisure Finance, Inc. (together with the Company, the “Issuers”) announced today the pricing of the previously announced offering of 10.125% senior notes due 2026 (the “Notes”). The size of the offering has been increased from $300 million to $400 million. The Issuers intend to use the net proceeds from the Notes offering to fund acquisitions and to pay related fees and expenses.

The Notes are expected to be issued at an issue price of 100%, and will be guaranteed by each of the Company’s existing and future wholly-owned domestic restricted subsidiaries to the extent such subsidiary guarantees the Company’s senior secured credit facilities, our existing 7.00% senior notes due 2025 or our existing 8.125% senior secured notes due 2024.

The Notes offering is expected to close on August 1, 2019, subject to customary closing conditions.

The Notes have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), any state securities laws or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration. Accordingly, the Notes are being offered and sold only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers in accordance with Rule 144A under the Securities Act and outside the United States in reliance on Regulation S under the Securities Act.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any security and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Acrisure

Acrisure is a leading insurance brokerage and provides a broad array of insurance-related solutions, including commercial property and casualty, personal lines and employee benefits. Acrisure is the world’s tenth largest insurance brokerage based on brokerage revenues generated in 2018.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” which are subject to certain risks, trends and uncertainties. In particular, statements made that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements. Words such as “should,” “may,” “will,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “contemplates” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results projected, expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding the intention to issue new notes and to use offering proceeds to fund acquisitions. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

