 Acronis Set to Grow Arizona Workforce with Investment in New Research and Development Office in Tempe

Innovations in cyber protection, AI, machine learning, and blockchain technologies will be the focus of the new research and development office

Acronis, a global leader in cyber protection announced today the opening of its new office in Tempe, Arizona. The new location features a cutting-edge research and development office, as well as Acronis’ largest and fastest growing data center operations space. Fully staffed, the office will employ 150 new engineering, sales, professional services, and support personnel.

Acronis is driving a new category called “cyber protection” – introducing a host of solutions that reflect a convergence of data protection and cybersecurity that is revolutionizing the industry. Over the next three years, the company will invest $50 million dollars in research and development efforts at the new Tempe facility – fueling innovative advances in blockchain, machine learning, and artificial intelligence-based cyber protection – as well as unique consulting services for the custom development and deployment of security and artificial intelligence solutions. All of these initiatives will be supported by engineering talent recruited locally in Arizona.

Acronis engineers in the new office will support the continuing development of SDKs for the Acronis Cyber Platform, which provides third-party vendors an easy way to customize, extend and integrate Acronis technology with their solutions. The work conducted at the new Tempe office will allow Acronis to build stronger partnerships with North American cloud providers, software vendors, telecoms, and managed service providers (MSPs).

“Acronis’s choice to locate a state-of-the-art research and development center and create hundreds of high-quality jobs in Arizona emphasizes our state’s position as a leader in technology and innovation,” said Arizona Governor Doug Ducey. “Acronis could have located this operation anywhere in the world, and we’re proud they chose Arizona.”

“Arizona is North America’s hub for data center operations and professional services,” said Serguei Beloussov, Chairman and Acronis Chief Executive Officer. “As Acronis pursues an ambitious growth plan and continues delivering innovative cyber protection services, including our recently announced Acronis Cyber Platform, our presence and investment in Tempe is key to future research and development. We invite engineering experts and data center operations professionals from the city’s pool of talent to join our team and accomplish this exciting work on the cutting-edge of technology.”

To develop and enhance innovative cyber protection services like Acronis’ blockchain-based data verification, artificial intelligence-based cyberthreat protections, and machine learning-based ransomware defense, Acronis plans close collaboration with local schools like Arizona State, University of Arizona and others. Engineers and IT professionals interested in exploring these exciting new opportunities are invited to apply for positions at all levels on the Acronis Careers page.

The Newest Office for the Global Cyber Protection Leader

“We’re excited that Acronis has chosen Tempe as their new home in the U.S.,” said Mayor Mark Mitchell. “Our city prides itself on embracing innovation and being one of the nation’s top business destinations. Acronis’ rapid growth around the world shows them as a clear leader in the cyber protection industry and makes them a perfect addition to the tech sector clustering in Tempe.”

Since its 2003 founding in Singapore, Acronis has offered innovative solutions that balance the Five Vectors of Cyber Protection – safety, accessibility, privacy, authenticity, and security (SAPAS) – to personal users, businesses of all sizes, and service providers. These services have earned the company over 5 million customers and hundreds of awards. At the same time, Acronis has met the rapid growth demands by expanding around the globe to better serve key markets. Today, the company develops cutting-edge cyber protection services in offices in 17 countries including Switzerland, the U.S., Germany, Japan, Russia, Bulgaria, and Australia.

“Acronis has already made an impact in Greater Phoenix and their continued investment in the region is further validation of our market’s ability to incubate innovative ideas, test their viability and then scale accordingly,” says Chris Camacho, president and CEO, Greater Phoenix Economic Council. “As Acronis expands their footprint in Greater Phoenix, this region will continue stepping up to the plate to assure they have the resources and support they need to thrive.”

Upcoming Acronis Global Cyber Summit

As a global leader in the emerging category of cyber protection, Acronis will explore the latest trends and the future of keeping modern data and systems safe at the inaugural Acronis Global Cyber Summit 2019, taking place from October 13 to 16 at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach Resort in Miami, FL.

The two-and-a-half-day conference is the premier event for improving the protection of critical data assets and systems. Designed for IT infrastructure managers, CIOs, managed-IT service providers, resellers, ISVs, and developers, the Summit will focus on understanding and capitalizing on the emerging trends, innovations, and insights found where data protection and cybersecurity converge.

About the City of Tempe

Tempe is a top technology center in Arizona and a leading choice for major corporations. Major city initiatives focus on sustainability, quality of life, open data, performance metrics, and inclusivity. In particular, Tempe is a hotbed for technology with tech companies from aerospace and nanotechnology to solar energy research and software development and manufacturing businesses identifying a footprint in the city. For more information, visit www.tempe.gov.

About the Arizona Commerce Authority

The Arizona Commerce Authority (ACA) is the state's leading economic development organization with a streamlined mission to grow and strengthen Arizona's economy. The ACA uses a three-pronged approach to advance the overall economy: attract, expand, create - attract out-of-state companies to establish operations in Arizona; work with existing companies to expand their business in Arizona and beyond; and help entrepreneurs create new Arizona businesses in targeted industries. For more information, please visit azcommerce.com and follow the ACA on Twitter @azcommerce.

About the Greater Phoenix Economic Council (GPEC)

Established in 1989, the Greater Phoenix Economic Council (GPEC) actively works to attract and grow quality businesses and advocate for the competitiveness of Greater Phoenix. As the regional economic development organization, GPEC works with 22-member communities, Maricopa County and more than 160 private investors to accomplish its mission, and serve as a strategic partner to companies across the world as they expand or relocate. Consistently ranked as a top national economic development organization, GPEC’s approach to connectivity extends beyond the fabric of the community. Known as The Connected Place, Greater Phoenix is in a relentless pursuit of innovative and entrepreneurial technology-focused companies that are committed to changing the game. As a result, GPEC has fueled the regional economy by bringing more than 740 locates, by creating more than 130,000 jobs and has contributed a capital investment of $14.8 billion over the past 30 years. For more information about GPEC, visit https://www.gpec.org/ or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

About Acronis

Acronis leads the world in cyber protection - solving safety, accessibility, privacy, authenticity, and security (SAPAS) challenges with innovative backup, security, disaster recovery, and enterprise file sync and share solutions that run in hybrid cloud environments: on-premises, in the cloud, or at the edge. Enhanced by AI technologies and blockchain-based authentication, Acronis protects all data, in any environment, including physical, virtual, cloud, mobile workloads and applications. With 500,000 business customers, and a powerful worldwide community of Acronis API-enabled service providers, resellers and ISV partners, Acronis is trusted by 79 of the top 100 most valuable brands and has over 5 million customers. With dual headquarters in Switzerland and Singapore, Acronis is a global organization with offices worldwide and customers and partners in over 190 countries. Learn more at acronis.com.

