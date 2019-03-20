Log in
Acrow Bridge Adds Abbey A. Smith as Great Lakes Regional Manager

03/20/2019 | 01:59pm EDT

PARSIPPANY, N.J., March 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acrow Bridge, a leading international bridge engineering and supply company, today announced the expansion of its business development and sales team with the addition of Abbey A. Smith as Great Lakes Regional Manager. In this newly-created position, Smith will direct the sales and rental of bridging and shoring products in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana and Wisconsin. Based in Ohio, she will report to Eugene Sobecki, Director – National Sales and Military Business Development. The appointment reinforces Acrow’s ongoing commitment to excellence through a stronger regional presence and complements Acrow’s other U.S. offices in New York, New Jersey, Alabama, Washington, Colorado, Missouri and Virginia.

“Abbey brings more than 20 years of experience in the civil construction industry, with a strong sales management background in transportation and construction materials,” said Sobecki. “We look forward to her contribution in helping to grow and expand our business in the Great Lakes region.”

“I am delighted to be working with the Acrow team and for an engineering-focused company with a long history of providing innovative solutions,” noted Smith. “Acrow has a track record of designing, manufacturing, and furnishing bridge products and services that can add tremendous value to contractors and owners."

Russ Parisi, Vice President North America at Acrow, added,  “Abbey’s appointment demonstrates Acrow’s ongoing commitment to strengthening our regional partnerships with government agencies and private sector entities in providing bridge and transportation infrastructure needs in this fast-growing market sector.”

Smith joins Acrow from The D.S. Brown Company, a leading worldwide designer, supplier and manufacturer of engineered products for the bridge and highway industry, where she served most recently as Mideast Sales Manager. She will continue her business administration studies at Bowling Green State University.

About Acrow Bridge
Acrow Bridge has been serving the transportation and construction industries for more than 60 years with a full line of modular steel bridging solutions for vehicle, rail, military and pedestrian use. Acrow’s extensive international presence includes its leadership in the development and implementation of bridge infrastructure projects in over 80 countries, covering Africa, Asia, the Americas, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, please visit www.acrow.com.

Contact:     Tracy Van Buskirk
Marketcom PR
Main: (212) 537-5177, ext. 8
Mobile: (203) 246-6165
tvanbuskirk@marketcompr.com
   

© GlobeNewswire 2019
