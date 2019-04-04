Acrow Bridge Awarded United States Department of Defense Contract for Bridging System Support Services

PARSIPPANY, N.J., April 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acrow Bridge , a leading international bridge engineering and supply company, has been selected by the U.S. Army as one of two firms to provide mission-critical bridging solutions over the next three years. The structures to be supplied are new and upgraded Line of Communications Bridges with a 5 meter travelway rated for Tri Lateral Live Load requirements of MLC120 Track/150 wheel. The potential contract value is $250M, with work locations and funding to be determined with each order.



Acrow’s modular 700XS bridge system has been used as a standard Line of Communication Bridge for logistical support by military organizations around the world and for United Nations Peacekeeping operations. The bridges are capable of supporting large armored tanks and other heavy vehicles under a variety of conditions. They are durable and easy to maintain, and the components are easily transported and reused wherever a temporary or permanent bridge is needed. Designed for fast assembly and disassembly, the system provides a portable solution that can be used over and over again. In addition to the supply of bridging systems, Acrow provides ongoing training to support the needs of military organizations worldwide.

“Acrow has a long history of providing quality bridging solutions to the U.S. Army,” said Eugene Sobecki, Director – National Sales and Military Business Development at Acrow and a frequent speaker at military engineering conferences. “In addition to ongoing deployment needs, Acrow’s modular steel structures are ideal for use in responding quickly to national emergencies, including natural disasters such as landslides, avalanches, earthquakes and floods.”

Russ Parisi, Acrow’s Vice President & General Manager North America, added, “For more than two decades, we have been a trusted partner in providing the Department of Defense products that have a proven return on investment while providing flexibility, redundancy and a capability that supports freedom of movement. It is an honor to have been selected to continue to work in support of improving the safety and well-being of military professionals and those they serve.”

About Acrow Bridge

Acrow Bridge has been serving the transportation and construction industries for more than 60 years with a full line of modular steel bridging solutions for vehicle, rail, military and pedestrian use. Acrow’s extensive international presence includes its leadership in the development and implementation of bridge infrastructure projects in over 80 countries, covering Africa, Asia, the Americas, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, please visit www.acrow.com .