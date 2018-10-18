Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Acrow Bridge’s Steve Danner Speaks at Combat Engineer 2018 in Krakow, Poland

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/18/2018 | 11:53am EDT

Presentation examined meeting dry and wet gap crossing requirements

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Oct. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Steve Danner, Military Sales and Marketing Manager at Acrow Bridge, a leading international bridge engineering and supply company, was a featured speaker at Combat Engineer 2018, one of Europe’s largest dedicated military engineering events. The theme of this year’s event, which took place from October 16-18 in Krakow, Poland, was “Delivering Innovative Military Engineering Capabilities.” Now in its fifth year, the event brings together industry and military experts from NATO member nations to network, learn and shape the future of military engineering. More than 20 nations were represented in the 2018 edition.

Danner’s presentation discussed enabling line of communication bridging, live load and span requirements for dry and wet gap crossings, and future developments to accommodate heavier loads with a rapidly deployable capability. It took place within the program module “Enhancing Mobility for Modern Operations,” which explored recent operations and how military engineering has led to their success.

“Acrow Bridge has a long history of working with military and civilian partners in providing both temporary and permanent bridging,” said Danner. “Whether used in combat, peacekeeping operations or humanitarian relief efforts, Acrow bridges are capable of supporting heavy vehicles under a variety of conditions and are ideal in addressing time-sensitive infrastructure needs.”

Added Eugene Sobecki, Director – National Sales and Military Business Development, “Because of its unique attributes, the Acrow 700XS bridge system has been selected as a standard Line of Communication Bridge for logistical support by military organizations around the world. Acrow’s modular steel bridges are designed to military standards and components can be quickly transported, assembled, and reused wherever they are needed.”

About Acrow Bridge
Acrow Bridge has been serving the transportation and construction industries for more than 60 years with a full line of modular steel bridging solutions for vehicle, rail, military and pedestrian use. Acrow’s extensive international presence includes its leadership in the development and implementation of bridge infrastructure projects in over 80 countries, covering Africa, Asia, the Americas, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, please visit www.acrow.com.

Contact:
Tracy Van Buskirk
Marketcom PR
Main: (212) 537-5177, ext. 8
Mobile: (203) 246-6165
tvanbuskirk@marketcompr.com 

acrow.JPG


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:35pEAGLE FINANCIAL SERVICES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:35pAROUNDTOWN SA : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
06:35pQUANTUM GENOMICS : Quantum Genomics receives ethics committee approval to initiate clinical study of extended-release firibastat tablets
AN
06:33pINNATE PHARMA : ESMO 2018 Congress | Munich, Germany
PU
06:33pHURON VALLEY BANCORP : Sue Vanderwill Has Joined the Bank as Vice President, Regional Branch Manager
PU
06:33pNVR INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
06:33pPOTLATCHDELTIC CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
06:32pCANADIAN RESOURCES INCOME TRUST : Declares Monthly Distribution
AQ
06:32pCITIZENS FIRST CORPORATION : Announces Third Quarter 2018 Results
PR
06:31pARAB FIN INV : Global Telecom Holding to start in capital hike procedures
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. data drags oil lower; dollar up after Fed minutes
2GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD : GEELY AUTOMOBILE : China's Geely 'corrects' rumours about presidential family ..
3TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD. : TSMC third-quarter profit slips 0.9 percent amid trade war uncertainty
4BANCO DE SABADELL : Spain rules banks must pay certain taxes related to mortgages
5JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY : Philippines' San Miguel halves food unit's share sale to $920 million

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.