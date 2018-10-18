Acrow Bridge’s Steve Danner Speaks at Combat Engineer 2018 in Krakow, Poland

Presentation examined meeting dry and wet gap crossing requirements



PARSIPPANY, N.J., Oct. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Steve Danner, Military Sales and Marketing Manager at Acrow Bridge , a leading international bridge engineering and supply company, was a featured speaker at Combat Engineer 2018 , one of Europe’s largest dedicated military engineering events. The theme of this year’s event, which took place from October 16-18 in Krakow, Poland, was “Delivering Innovative Military Engineering Capabilities.” Now in its fifth year, the event brings together industry and military experts from NATO member nations to network, learn and shape the future of military engineering. More than 20 nations were represented in the 2018 edition.

Danner’s presentation discussed enabling line of communication bridging, live load and span requirements for dry and wet gap crossings, and future developments to accommodate heavier loads with a rapidly deployable capability. It took place within the program module “Enhancing Mobility for Modern Operations,” which explored recent operations and how military engineering has led to their success.

“Acrow Bridge has a long history of working with military and civilian partners in providing both temporary and permanent bridging,” said Danner. “Whether used in combat, peacekeeping operations or humanitarian relief efforts, Acrow bridges are capable of supporting heavy vehicles under a variety of conditions and are ideal in addressing time-sensitive infrastructure needs.”

Added Eugene Sobecki, Director – National Sales and Military Business Development, “Because of its unique attributes, the Acrow 700XS bridge system has been selected as a standard Line of Communication Bridge for logistical support by military organizations around the world. Acrow’s modular steel bridges are designed to military standards and components can be quickly transported, assembled, and reused wherever they are needed.”

