Acrow Bridge's Paul Sullivan Elected Vice Chair of U.S. Trade Representative's Trade Advisory Committee on Africa (TACA)

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Feb. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paul Sullivan, Senior Vice President – International at Acrow Bridge , a leading international bridge engineering and supply company, was recently elected Vice Chair of the Trade Advisory Committee on Africa (TACA), a committee of the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR). Sullivan was originally appointed to TACA in 2015.



The USTR has primary responsibility for developing and coordinating U.S. international trade policy and overseeing negotiations with other countries. TACA is one of eight advisory committees providing advice to the USTR in developing U.S. trade policy, with TACA’s focus being trade and investment in sub-Saharan Africa.

“I am privileged to be a part of this esteemed group so committed to Africa’s development,” said Sullivan. “At Acrow Bridge, we understand how trade and investment, particularly in infrastructure, can make a difference in the economic future of sub-Saharan Africa, and our focus is to help facilitate the transformation rapidly taking place there through the implementation of high quality, durable bridging solutions.”

A frequent speaker at international development conferences, Sullivan also serves on the Board of Directors of the Corporate Council on Africa and the Board of Directors of Princeton in Africa (PiAF).

Sullivan has enjoyed a long career working in Africa on bridging infrastructure projects, both large and small, including those requiring complex trade finance. Prior to joining Acrow in 2007, he practiced as a corporate attorney in the United States and Latin America, and served as a judicial clerk for the appellate court in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and for Honorable Justice Hugh O’Flaherty of the Supreme Court of Ireland. He earned a J.D. from Duquesne University and an LL.M. from King’s College London, with a specialization in finance and foreign investment in emerging economies. He also served as a Judicial Clerk for the Supreme Court of Ireland. Sullivan is based in Acrow’s International Headquarters in New York City.

About Acrow Bridge

Acrow Bridge has been serving the transportation and construction industries for more than 60 years with a full line of modular steel bridging solutions for vehicle, rail, military and pedestrian use. Acrow’s extensive international presence includes its leadership in the development and implementation of bridge infrastructure projects in over 80 countries, covering Africa, Asia, the Americas, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, please visit www.acrow.com .