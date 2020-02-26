Acrow Continues its Commitment to Infrastructure Development in Africa With Training Program in Zambia

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acrow Bridge , a leading international bridge engineering and supply company, has announced it has begun to provide full training to Zambian engineers, technicians and contractors in the assembly, installation and maintenance of the more than 130 bridges recently delivered to the Road Development Agency of the Republic of Zambia.



The bridges include single- and multi-span span structures of one- and two-lane widths, ranging from 12 meters to more than 100 meters in length. They will be installed throughout the country where quality bridge infrastructure solutions are particularly critical and will contribute to the integration of remote rural communities into the broader domestic and regional economy.

For more than 60 years, Acrow has delivered bridging solutions to over 150 countries, including more than 40 countries in Africa. Over the past two decades, in addition to the delivery of thousands of bridges, Acrow has trained thousands of African engineers and contractors in bridge assembly, installation and maintenance.

Through its financed Comprehensive Bridge Development Program model, Acrow has worked on a number of large infrastructure development projects in Africa, including the supply of more than 150 bridges to the Government of Angola, 100 bridges to the Department of Feeder Roads in Ghana, and 44 bridges to the Government of Cameroon. Leveraging a global network of financial institutions and other sources of capital, Acrow can arrange financing for qualified bridge projects and facilitate the process of securing export credit guarantees and other funding sources.

Acrow’s prefabricated steel bridges are well-suited for infrastructure development projects. Their modular design allows for the easy customization of each structure to meet specific site requirements, which often enables bridges to be erected in challenging, remote locations. Installation is fast - typically completed in days or weeks by a local workforce and minimal heavy equipment is required. Acrow’s premium quality infrastructure solutions are designed to withstand even the most rugged of conditions and have a service life of 75 years or more. Acrow’s modular components are fabricated in the U.S. from high-strength, high-quality U.S. steel and hot-dip zinc galvanized to protect against corrosion.

“Acrow’s financed comprehensive bridge development programs offer compelling solutions to African leaders and policy-makers, with a special focus on addressing the twin deficits of funding and infrastructure that limit sustainable economic development in the region,” said Paul Sullivan, Acrow’s President - International Business. “Acrow arranges the financing for these important bridge projects, which also includes a robust local skills development program through the extensive training of African engineers and technicians in the assembly and installation of these critical infrastructure assets.”

“Acrow has a long and successful history in Africa, and we remain grateful to be of service to customers, supporting sustainable development with the supply of critical bridge assets,” added Bill Killeen, Acrow CEO. “Our partnership with the Zambian Government will provide the country’s citizens and businesses with premium quality infrastructure solutions, made of American steel and manufactured in the United States to the finest international quality standards.”

Acrow Bridge has been serving the transportation and construction industries for more than 60 years with a full line of modular steel bridging solutions for vehicle, rail, military and pedestrian use. Acrow's extensive international presence includes its leadership in the development and implementation of bridge infrastructure projects in over 150 countries, covering Africa, Asia, the Americas, Europe and the Middle East.

