Acrow's Paul Sullivan Delivers Remarks at United States – Kenya Small and Medium Enterprise Roundtable

02/25/2020 | 01:21pm EST

Event brought together private sector and government leaders

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paul Sullivan, President - International Business at Acrow Bridge, a leading international bridge engineering and supply company, was a featured speaker at the United States – Kenya Small and Medium Enterprise Roundtable on February 7th in Washington, DC. The event was organized by the Office of the United States Trade Representative.

Sullivan took part in a panel titled “Kenya commercial cooperation opportunities” along with Scott Eisner, President of the U.S.-Africa Business Center at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce;  Pius Rotich, General Manager, Kenya Investment Authority, Government of Kenya; and Maxwell Okello, CEO, American Chamber of Commerce Kenya. The panel was moderated by Robyn Kessler, Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary of Commerce.

“We are honored to have been a part of this important event,” said Sullivan. “At Acrow, we believe doing business in Africa is much more than just supplying bridges to countries that need them.  It’s about helping create durable, high-quality infrastructure essential for sustainable economic development, enhanced health and education outcomes, and more broadly experienced prosperity.”

A frequent speaker at international development conferences, Sullivan currently serves on the Sub-Saharan Africa Advisory Committee of the Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM), the official export credit agency of the United States. In addition, he serves as the Vice Chair of the Trade Advisory Committee on Africa (TACA), a committee of the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR), and on the Board of Directors of the Corporate Council on Africa (CCA) and the Board of Directors of Princeton in Africa (PiAF). 

About Acrow Bridge
Acrow Bridge has been serving the transportation and construction industries for more than 60 years with a full line of modular steel bridging solutions for vehicle, rail, military and pedestrian use. Acrow’s extensive international presence includes its leadership in the development and implementation of bridge infrastructure projects in over 150 countries, covering Africa, Asia, the Americas, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, please visit www.acrow.com.

Media contact:
Tracy Van Buskirk
Marketcom PR
Main: (212) 537-5177, ext. 8; Mobile: (203) 246-6165
tvanbuskirk@marketcompr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b21f358c-6f7c-4882-834e-b779317279f5

Primary Logo

Paul Sullivan, President - International Business, Acrow Bridge

Paul Sullivan, President - International Business, Acrow Bridge

© GlobeNewswire 2020
