Acrux : Annual Report to shareholders Opens in a new Window

Royalty revenue from Lenzetto® was $0.581 million (2018: $0.327 million) which is an increase of 77.6% on prior year and interest on cash deposits were $0.579 million (2018: $0.671 million).

Royalty revenue from Axiron® decreased to nil in the current year (2018: $2.231 million) reflecting the termination of the Axiron licensing agreement during the 2017 calendar year.

The Group received $2.057 million (2018:nil) in relation to an R&D Tax Incentive Rebate from the Australian Taxation office for the 2017/2018 financial year. A further $2.015 million was accrued in the 2019 financial year and is expected to be received in the 2019 calendar year.