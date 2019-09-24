Acrux : Annual Report to shareholders Opens in a new Window

Log in
Acrux : Annual Report to shareholders

09/24/2019 | 12:27am EDT

ADVANCING DEVELOPMENT

Annual Report 2019

Acrux Annual Report 2019

Contents

02

Financial Outcomes

39

Consolidated Statement

03

Business Achievements

of Comprehensive Income

40

04

Market and Business

Consolidated Statement

of Financial Position

Opportunities

41

06

Generic Product Portfolio and

Consolidated Statement

of Changes in Equity

Pipeline

42

08

Chairman's Address

Consolidated Statement

of Cash Flows

09

CEO and Managing Director's

43

Notes to the Financial Statements

Report

69

11

Corporate Governance Statement

Directors' Declaration

70

20

Directors' Report

Independent Auditor's Report

76

29

Remuneration Report (Audited)

Shareholder Information

79

38

Auditor's Independence

Glossary

81

Declaration

Corporate Directory

Risk and uncertainty

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and have been made throughout this report. Such statements involve known and unknown risk and important factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Acrux to be materially different from statements made in this report.

Acrux Annual Report 2019

ACRUX IS A PHARMACEUTICAL

COMPANY DEDICATED TO

DEVELOPING AND COMMERCIALISING

GENERIC TOPICAL PRESCRIPTION

PHARMACEUTICALS.

Who we are

Acrux (ASX: ACR) is a pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercialising topical pharmaceuticals. Incorporated in 1998 and using in house facilities and capabilities, Acrux has successfully developed and commercialised through licensees a number of topically applied pharmaceutical products in the US and Europe. Acrux is developing a range of

generic products for the US market by leveraging its on-site laboratories, GMP manufacturing suite, clinical and commercial experience to bring affordable products to market. Acrux encourages collaboration and is well positioned to discuss partnering and product development.

01

Acrux Annual Report 2019

Financial Outcomes

Cash reserves remain healthy at $18.2 million and will provide the platform to support our growth and diversification strategy. 2019 financial performance was impacted by the termination of the Axiron® licensing agreement in the prior year resulting

in nil royalty revenue from Axiron®.

Cash Reserves

$18.2m

down $10.3 million p.c.p

Revenue

$5.3m

up $1.9 million p.c.p, including R&D Tax Incentive rebate accrual of $2.0 million

R&D Investment

$10.9m

Revenue 2019

Axiron ('000s)

$2,231

Other Royalty ('000s)

$631 $505

Interest ('000s)

$579 $671

R&D Rebate Tax Incentive ('000s)

$4,072

2019 2018

Royalty revenue from Lenzetto® was $0.581 million (2018: $0.327 million) which is an increase of 77.6% on prior year and interest on cash deposits were $0.579 million (2018: $0.671 million).

Royalty revenue from Axiron® decreased to nil in the current year (2018: $2.231 million) reflecting the termination of the Axiron licensing agreement during the 2017 calendar year.

The Group received $2.057 million (2018:nil) in relation to an R&D Tax Incentive Rebate from the Australian Taxation office for the 2017/2018 financial year. A further $2.015 million was accrued in the 2019 financial year and is expected to be received in the 2019 calendar year.

up $0.3 million p.c.p

Operating Loss Before Tax

$8.3m

down $7.8 million p.c.p

Other Financial

Outcomes

R&D Investment ('000s)

$10,917

$10,579

Other Operating Costs ('000s)

$2,073 $2,711

Non-Cash Impairment Loss ('000s)

$5,647

2019 2018

R&D investment increased to $10.9 million up 3% on prior financial year due to the progression and increase in research and development projects and higher utilisation of external suppliers for contract manufacture engagement, API procurement and clinical research activities.

Increases in external R&D costs of $1.096 million for contract manufacture engagement, API procurement for the manufacture of exhibit batches and clinical research organisation engagement was offset by a significant reduction in non- recurring legal fees associated with the Axiron patent appeal litigation in the prior year and lower depreciation and amortisation expense of $0.426 million (2018: $0.618 million).

02

Business Achievements

Acrux Annual Report 2019

Acrux is advancing its strategy with continued execution of the development and progression of our pipeline.

R&D Investment

$10.9m

up $0.3 million from the prior year

2019 milestones

  • Acrux received confirmation that the submitted ANDA to the FDA for a generic version of Jublia® (efinaconazole) had been accepted for review.
  • Acrux submitted its second ANDA application to the FDA for its generic version of a testosterone topical solution, which was subsequently accepted for review.
  • Acrux submitted its third ANDA application to the FDA for its generic version of EMLA® (lidocaine 2.5% and prilocaine 2.5% cream) in June 2019.
  • Lenzetto® continues to be launched in additional countries within the European Union, Latin America and CIS countries by our licensee Gedeon Richter.
  • Acrux successfully engaged additional CMOs that manufacture and supply FDA approved products, providing the infrastructure to begin scale up of
    6 projects from the Acrux laboratory to exhibit batch manufacturing.
  • Acrux received an R&D Tax Incentive Rebate from the Australian Taxation Office of $2.057 million.
  • Acrux settled the Hatch Waxman patent litigation relating to Acrux's first to file of ANDA for the generic equivalent Jublia.

Future milestones

  • An additional 4 ANDA dossiers to be accepted for review by the FDA during calendar year 2020.
  • Execute licensing deals for products in our pipeline.
  • Initial revenue from generic pipeline expected during calendar year 2019.
  • Add further products to our topical generic pipeline.

03

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Acrux Limited published this content on 24 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2019 04:26:02 UTC
