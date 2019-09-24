Acrux : Annual Report to shareholders Opens in a new Window

ADVANCING DEVELOPMENT
Annual Report 2019
Acrux Annual Report 2019
Contents
|
02
|
Financial Outcomes
|
39
|
Consolidated Statement
|
03
|
Business Achievements
|
|
of Comprehensive Income
|
40
|
|
04
|
Market and Business
|
Consolidated Statement
|
|
of Financial Position
|
|
Opportunities
|
|
|
41
|
|
06
|
Generic Product Portfolio and
|
Consolidated Statement
|
|
of Changes in Equity
|
|
Pipeline
|
|
|
42
|
|
08
|
Chairman's Address
|
Consolidated Statement
|
|
of Cash Flows
|
|
|
|
09
|
CEO and Managing Director's
|
43
|
Notes to the Financial Statements
|
|
Report
|
|
69
|
|
11
|
Corporate Governance Statement
|
Directors' Declaration
|
70
|
|
20
|
Directors' Report
|
Independent Auditor's Report
|
76
|
|
29
|
Remuneration Report (Audited)
|
Shareholder Information
|
79
|
|
38
|
Auditor's Independence
|
Glossary
|
81
|
|
|
Declaration
|
Corporate Directory
Risk and uncertainty
Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and have been made throughout this report. Such statements involve known and unknown risk and important factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Acrux to be materially different from statements made in this report.
ACRUX IS A PHARMACEUTICAL
COMPANY DEDICATED TO
DEVELOPING AND COMMERCIALISING
GENERIC TOPICAL PRESCRIPTION
PHARMACEUTICALS.
Who we are
Acrux (ASX: ACR) is a pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercialising topical pharmaceuticals. Incorporated in 1998 and using in house facilities and capabilities, Acrux has successfully developed and commercialised through licensees a number of topically applied pharmaceutical products in the US and Europe. Acrux is developing a range of
generic products for the US market by leveraging its on-site laboratories, GMP manufacturing suite, clinical and commercial experience to bring affordable products to market. Acrux encourages collaboration and is well positioned to discuss partnering and product development.
Financial Outcomes
Cash reserves remain healthy at $18.2 million and will provide the platform to support our growth and diversification strategy. 2019 financial performance was impacted by the termination of the Axiron® licensing agreement in the prior year resulting
in nil royalty revenue from Axiron®.
Cash Reserves
$18.2m
down $10.3 million p.c.p
Revenue
$5.3m
up $1.9 million p.c.p, including R&D Tax Incentive rebate accrual of $2.0 million
R&D Investment
$10.9m
Revenue 2019
Axiron ('000s)
$2,231
Other Royalty ('000s)
$631 $505
Interest ('000s)
$579 $671
R&D Rebate Tax Incentive ('000s)
$4,072
2019 2018
Royalty revenue from Lenzetto® was $0.581 million (2018: $0.327 million) which is an increase of 77.6% on prior year and interest on cash deposits were $0.579 million (2018: $0.671 million).
Royalty revenue from Axiron® decreased to nil in the current year (2018: $2.231 million) reflecting the termination of the Axiron licensing agreement during the 2017 calendar year.
The Group received $2.057 million (2018:nil) in relation to an R&D Tax Incentive Rebate from the Australian Taxation office for the 2017/2018 financial year. A further $2.015 million was accrued in the 2019 financial year and is expected to be received in the 2019 calendar year.
up $0.3 million p.c.p
Operating Loss Before Tax
$8.3m
down $7.8 million p.c.p
Other Financial
Outcomes
R&D Investment ('000s)
$10,917
$10,579
Other Operating Costs ('000s)
$2,073 $2,711
Non-Cash Impairment Loss ('000s)
$5,647
2019 2018
R&D investment increased to $10.9 million up 3% on prior financial year due to the progression and increase in research and development projects and higher utilisation of external suppliers for contract manufacture engagement, API procurement and clinical research activities.
Increases in external R&D costs of $1.096 million for contract manufacture engagement, API procurement for the manufacture of exhibit batches and clinical research organisation engagement was offset by a significant reduction in non- recurring legal fees associated with the Axiron patent appeal litigation in the prior year and lower depreciation and amortisation expense of $0.426 million (2018: $0.618 million).
Acrux is advancing its strategy with continued execution of the development and progression of our pipeline.
R&D Investment
$10.9m
up $0.3 million from the prior year
2019 milestones
-
Acrux received confirmation that the submitted ANDA to the FDA for a generic version of Jublia® (efinaconazole) had been accepted for review.
-
Acrux submitted its second ANDA application to the FDA for its generic version of a testosterone topical solution, which was subsequently accepted for review.
-
Acrux submitted its third ANDA application to the FDA for its generic version of EMLA® (lidocaine 2.5% and prilocaine 2.5% cream) in June 2019.
-
Lenzetto® continues to be launched in additional countries within the European Union, Latin America and CIS countries by our licensee Gedeon Richter.
-
Acrux successfully engaged additional CMOs that manufacture and supply FDA approved products, providing the infrastructure to begin scale up of
6 projects from the Acrux laboratory to exhibit batch manufacturing.
-
Acrux received an R&D Tax Incentive Rebate from the Australian Taxation Office of $2.057 million.
-
Acrux settled the Hatch Waxman patent litigation relating to Acrux's first to file of ANDA for the generic equivalent Jublia.
Future milestones
-
An additional 4 ANDA dossiers to be accepted for review by the FDA during calendar year 2020.
-
Execute licensing deals for products in our pipeline.
-
Initial revenue from generic pipeline expected during calendar year 2019.
-
Add further products to our topical generic pipeline.
