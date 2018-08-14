Acrux : Investor Conference Call 2018 Annual Results Opens in a new Window

14 August 2018

2018 Annual Results - Investor Conference Call

Melbourne, Australia; 14 August 2018: Acrux Limited (ASX:ACR, "Acrux") is pleased to announce that it will host an Investor Conference Call to discuss the results for the year ended 30 June 2018. Investors and interested parties are invited to join.

Investor Conference Call details:

Date: Friday 17 August 2018

Time: 10:00am (Australian Eastern Standard Time)

Conference ID: 3579806

Dial-in Details:

Toll Free Dial-in Details: 1800 123 296

Australia: +61 2 8038 5221

New Zealand 0800 452 782

Hong Kong 800 908 865

Singapore 800 616 2288

United States 1855 293 1544

United Kingdom 0808 234 0757

A Q&A session will be held following the Company presentation. Shareholders are encouraged to participate by forwarding questions toinvestor@acrux.com.auin advance of the Conference Call.

Acrux recommends participants dial in at least 5 minutes prior to commencement of the call. A recording of the call will be made available in the 'Investor Centre' section of the Company website at:http://www.acrux.com.au/.

For more information, please contact:

General enquiries Investor enquiries Michael Kotsanis Anthony England Acrux Limited Vesparum Capital CEO & Managing Director P: + 61 3 8379 0100 P: +61 3 8582 4800 E:michael.kotsanis@acrux.com.au E:acrux@vesparum.com About Acrux

Acrux (ASX: ACR) is a pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercialising topical pharmaceuticals. Incorporated in 1998 and using in house facilities and capabilities, Acrux has successfully developed and commercialised through licensees a number of topically applied pharmaceutical products in the US and Europe. Acrux is developing of a range of generic products for the US market by leveraging its on-site laboratories, GMP manufacturing suite, clinical and commercial experience to bring affordable products to market. Acrux encourages collaboration and is well positioned to discuss partnering and product development.

For further information on Acrux, visit www.acrux.com.au