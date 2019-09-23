Acrux : Notice Received Under S249N of the Corporations Act Opens in a new Window

23 September 2019

Resolution under S249N of the Corporations Act for consideration at Acrux's

Annual General Meeting

Melbourne, Australia; 23 September 2019: In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.17A, the Directors of Acrux Limited (ACR) ("Acrux" or "the Company") advise that they have received notice of a resolution proposed at the Company's Annual General Meeting to be held on Thursday 28 November 2019. The notice has been issued pursuant to S249N(1) of the Corporations Act by members of the Company with at least 5% of the votes that may be cast on the following resolution:

1. That Mr Norman Gray is appointed a Director of the Company, with immediate effect.

Acrux respects the right of shareholders to requisition resolutions. The Company's Notice of Annual General Meeting will be published in October, which will include the Board's recommendation on each resolution to be considered at the meeting.

About Acrux

Acrux (ASX: ACR) is a pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercialising topical pharmaceuticals. Incorporated in 1998 and using in house facilities and capabilities, Acrux has successfully developed and commercialised through licensees a number of topically applied pharmaceutical products in the US and Europe. Acrux is developing of a range of generic products for the US market by leveraging its on-site laboratories, GMP manufacturing suite, clinical and commercial experience to bring affordable products to market. Acrux encourages collaboration and is well positioned to discuss partnering and product development.

