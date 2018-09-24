Acrux : confirms patent challenge for generic of efinaconazole Opens in a new Window

ASX Release

24 September 2018

Acrux confirms patent challenge for generic version of Jublia®

Melbourne, Australia; 24 September 2018: Acrux Limited (ASX:ACR, "Acrux" or the "Company") today announced that Valeant Pharmaceuticals North America LLC initiated patent litigation against Acrux and thirteen other generic companies in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey regarding their Paragraph IV Abbreviated New Drug Applications for Efinaconazole Topical Solution, 10% (a generic version of Jublia® Topical Solution, 10%), asserting patents listed in the Orange Book for Jublia® Topical Solution, 10%. This action is expected and formally initiates the litigation process under the Hatch-Waxman Act.

Jublia® Topical Solution, 10% is an antifungal indicated for the topical treatment of onychomycosis of the toenail(s).

