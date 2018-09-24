Acrux : confirms patent challenge for generic of efinaconazole Opens in a new Window

Log in
09/24/2018 | 01:19am CEST

ASX Release

24 September 2018

Acrux confirms patent challenge for generic version of Jublia®

Melbourne, Australia; 24 September 2018: Acrux Limited (ASX:ACR, "Acrux" or the "Company") today announced that Valeant Pharmaceuticals North America LLC initiated patent litigation against Acrux and thirteen other generic companies in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey regarding their Paragraph IV Abbreviated New Drug Applications for Efinaconazole Topical Solution, 10% (a generic version of Jublia® Topical Solution, 10%), asserting patents listed in the Orange Book for Jublia® Topical Solution, 10%. This action is expected and formally initiates the litigation process under the Hatch-Waxman Act.

Jublia® Topical Solution, 10% is an antifungal indicated for the topical treatment of onychomycosis of the toenail(s).

For more information, please contact:

General enquiries

Investor enquiries

Michael Kotsanis

Anthony England

Acrux Limited

Vesparum Capital

CEO & Managing Director

P: + 61 3 8379 0100

P: +61 3 8582 4800

E:michael.kotsanis@acrux.com.au

E:acrux@vesparum.com

About Acrux

Acrux (ASX: ACR) is a pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercialising topical pharmaceuticals. Incorporated in 1998 and using in house facilities and capabilities, Acrux has successfully developed and commercialised through licensees a number of topically applied pharmaceutical products in the US and Europe. Acrux is developing of a range of generic products for the US market by leveraging its on-site laboratories, GMP manufacturing suite, clinical and commercial experience to bring affordable products to market. Acrux encourages collaboration and is well positioned to discuss partnering and product development.

For further information on Acrux, visit www.acrux.com.au

Disclaimer

Acrux Limited published this content on 24 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2018 23:18:02 UTC
