Act-On Announces H1 Profitable Growth, Record Customer Success

08/28/2018 | 05:17pm CEST

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Act-On Software, the leading provider of adaptive marketing automationTM for mid-market enterprises, grew its new customer acquisition in the first half of 2018, setting company records for contract life-time value. This strong customer growth is a direct outcome of Act-On’s strategy to invest in innovation and a financial architecture that has driven profitability for the company for the first time in its ten year history.

Financial Architecture Creates Pathway to Profitability
“Customers’ extended commitment is a strong vote of confidence in our ongoing investment in innovation and world class support,” said Kate Johnson, Act-On CEO. “In addition to engineering a leading marketing platform, we are building a financial architecture that positions Act-On for long-term, profitable success. Our progress in the first half of 2018 is a compelling indication of how these efforts, combined with a deep understanding of what marketers need to do their best work, create sustainable business growth.”

Act-On achieved new milestones in profitability in H1 2018, becoming cash-flow positive and setting itself on a trajectory of profitable growth. The company nearly doubled its Portland footprint, as it closes in on 100 new employees in 2018, and opening a new Portland office space. In addition, Act-On hired Simon Lappin as its new VP of EMEA Sales. It was also proud to be named a MarTech Breakthrough award winner in the Marketing Automation Innovation category.

Mid-Market Enterprises Choose Act-On
Enterprises such as Hughes Network Systems along with growing mid-market companies like San Francisco Fire Credit Union and German-based LucaNet all joined the Act-On family of over 4,000 customers in Q2 2018, integrating Act-On as a critical component of their digital marketing strategy and growth plans.

Hughes Network Systems selected Act-On over a competitive solution -- like hundreds of enterprises every quarter -- as it enables the UK-based team to effectively manage GDPR requirements without sacrificing any features or functionality. San Francisco Fire Credit Union chose Act-On for its ease of use, breadth of functionality, and industry-leading customer support. Said Glenn Gortney, SVP Brand Loyalty, at the SF Fire Credit Union, "Our work with Act-On is driving the fundamental change needed to automate and accelerate our marketing efforts, anticipating the right moment when a member is ready for a loan conversation."

According to Ksenia Siipola, Marketing Operations and Insights Manager at LucaNet, a provider of financial software solutions, “We sought a marketing automation partner whose roadmap would grow with and enrich our long-term strategy while supporting our needs today. Act-On’s strategic vision and ability to support our diverse geographic subsidiaries is a great fit with our requirements, and will help us scale up our global marketing efforts and be a strategic long-term partner.”

About Act-On
Act-On Software is the leader in adaptive marketing solutions that enable marketers to create Adaptive Journeys™ using customer behaviors, preferences and data to intelligently guide the engagement strategy. With Act-On, marketers can drive better business outcomes and see higher customer lifetime value. For more information, visit Act-On Software.

For Contact:
Kim Blomgren
503-347-4234
Kim.Blomgren@Act-On.com

© GlobeNewswire 2018
