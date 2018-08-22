Act-On Software Honored with Innovation Award for Marketing Automation

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Act-On Software, the leading provider of adaptive marketing automation for mid-market enterprises, today announced that it has been recognized with a 2018 MarTech Breakthrough Award for innovation in marketing automation by MarTech Breakthrough, an independent organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global marketing technology industry today.



“We are humbled and honored to be given this year’s Innovation Award for marketing automation,” stated Kate Johnson, Act-On CEO. “The MarTech Breakthrough award is a validation of our visionary approach and commitment to driving the innovation that empowers marketers to do their best work.”

The mission of the MarTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of marketing, sales and advertising technology related categories, including marketing automation, market research and customer experience, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, content and social marketing, mobile marketing and many more. This year’s program attracted more than 2,000 nominations from over 12 different countries throughout the world.

“We frequently see marketers lost in a sea of complicated martech systems and tools that detract from the promise of this growing industry of marketing technology platforms,” said James Johnson, Managing Director at MarTech Breakthrough. “Act-On Software refreshingly delivers innovation with a streamlined and intuitive marketing automation platform that marketers can easily gain proficiency in, while also incorporating advanced features and capabilities such as machine learning and predictive technologies. We are proud to recognize Act-On as they empower marketers to thrive in the new world of digital marketing.”

Act-On’s Adaptive Marketing is a vision for the future of marketing automation. A new standard for making digital marketing more personal, Act-On’s platform is driven by an added intelligence layer built to help marketers predict, adapt, and respond to the way each customer wants to be engaged. The result is more individually personalized engagement paths for buyers and dramatically higher conversion rates for marketers that leads to more opportunities for sales and higher growth rates.

