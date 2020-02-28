Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Act on the Monitoring of Foreign Corporate Acquisitions updated

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/28/2020 | 05:35pm EST

The Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment requests for comments on the amendments to the Act on Foreign Corporate Acquisitions in Finland. The Act will be amended to meet the requirements of the EU Regulation establishing a framework for the screening of foreign direct investments into the Union. Needs for amendments due to national considerations that have arisen when implementing the Act will also be assessed.

The Act on the Monitoring of Foreign Corporate Acquisitions has been in force for almost eight years. Because of the changes in the national security environment, it is necessary to assess on a regular basis whether the national legislation is up-to-date and functions as it should.

In October 2020, the EU will start to use a common framework for the screening of direct foreign investments and a cooperation mechanism to improve the exchange of information between the Member States and Commission. The EU Regulation was adopted on 10 April 2019 and it will be applied in its entirety from 11 October 2020.

New provisions are proposed to be included in the Act concerning circumvention of the Act and disclosure of secret documents to an authority. Similar provisions are contained in the EU Regulation on screening foreign direct investments. As a new obligation, the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment would serve as the national contact point in the cooperation between Member States and the EU, exchange of information and matters relating to the implementation of the Regulation.

The definitions would be specified in more detail to clarify the application of the Act. Corporate acquisitions in the security sector would be added to the provision concerning corporate acquisitions in the defence sector, which are subject to advance confirmation by the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment. A new provision on decisions not to screen a particular matter would be added to the Act.

The draft legislative proposal also contains a new provision that would enable the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment to establish conditions for the confirmation of a corporate acquisition and, where necessary, enforce the compliance with the conditions by a conditional fine.

The Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment requests comments to the draft government proposal by 3 April 2020 at the latest. After that, the preparation of the Act will continue as part of official duties at the Ministry. The government proposal is to be submitted to Parliament in June 2020.

Inquiries:

Marjaana Aarnikka, Senior Ministerial Adviser, Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment, tel. +358 50 338 4350 [email protected]
Lasse Puroma, Senior Specialist, Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment, tel. +358 50 352 9585 [email protected]

Disclaimer

Ministry of Employment and the Economy of the Republic of Finland published this content on 28 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2020 22:33:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
06:00pCABOT MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION : to Participate in the G. Research Conference
AQ
05:59pProcore Files Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering
PR
05:58pMGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL : Announces the Adjusted Price Range of its Tender Offer to Purchase Up to $1,250,000,000 in Aggregate Purchase Price of its Issued and Outstanding Common Stock at a Price Not Greater than $28.00 Per Share Nor Less than $23.50 Per Share
PR
05:58pT-Mobile Vows to Fight FCC Fines for Location Sharing -- Update
DJ
05:57pCANFOR : Welcomes Approval of Forest Tenure Transfer to Interfor
AQ
05:56pENERGY FUELS : Files Updated Preliminary Feasibility Study for Sheep Mountain Uranium Project
AQ
05:52pCERRO GRANDE : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:50pCOLLIERS INTERNATIONAL : 21 Building NJ Industrial Investment Portfolio Sells for $16M
PU
05:48pCasoro Group Adds 1,070 Units to Multifamily Portfolio
GL
05:48pGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Files Securities Class Action on Behalf of Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) Investors
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P falls for seventh day, suffers biggest weekly plunge since 2008 crisis
2NOVACYT : Biotech group Novacyt announces deals for coronavirus test product
3HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY : Powered by hydrogen, Hyundai's trucks aim to conquer the Swiss Alps
4THE CARLYLE GROUP INC. : Thyssenkrupp sells elevator unit for $18.7 billion to Advent, Cinven consortium
5ROLLS-ROYCE : ROLLS ROYCE : Revival gives Rolls-Royce confidence despite coronavirus

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group