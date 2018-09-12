Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Act to Prohibit the Slaughter of Dogs and Cats for Human Consumption and Other Purposes Passes the House of Representatives

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/12/2018 | 09:01pm CEST

In a resounding victory for animal rights, the United States House of Representatives 115th Congress passed H.R.6720 (formerly known as H.R.1406) To Prohibit the Slaughter of Dogs and Cats for Human Consumption and for Other Purposes. A practice still legal in 44 states.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180912005983/en/

Marc Ching, Animal Hope & Wellness Foundation, Congressman Alcee Hastings, Lale Morrison, Chief of S ...

Marc Ching, Animal Hope & Wellness Foundation, Congressman Alcee Hastings, Lale Morrison, Chief of Staff for Congressman Alcee Hastings and Sean Doherty. (Photo: Business Wire)

The bill was sponsored by Congressman Vern Buchanan (R-FL) and co-sponsored by Congressman Alcee Hastings (D-FL), who each had the courage and fortitude to support this measure. Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy called the bill on suspension to the floor. H.R.6720 prohibits the slaughter, transport, purchase, sale, trade or possession of dogs and cats for human consumption in the United States. It was formerly incorporated into the language of the Farm bill, but has now been introduced and passed the House as a stand-alone bipartisan bill.

The Animal Hope and Wellness Foundation, a 501(c)3 nonprofit founded by Marc Ching in 2011, has been a leader in bringing awareness to the international practice of slaughtering dogs and cats for human consumption. H.R.6720 is the Foundation’s first major legislative victory. The Animal Hope and Wellness Foundation initiated the creation of H.R.1406 originally titled, The Dog and Cat Meat Trade Prohibition Act which was first introduced in March 2017 by Congressman Hastings.

The AHWF has lobbied for the bill, knowing that the United States cannot condemn the practice around the world if it is still legally permissible within its own borders. Mr. Ching used the footage he has gathered throughout his many rescue trips into slaughterhouses to reveal to legislators the immense cruelty and suffering of the dog and cat victims. He has been steadfast in his commitment to this bill and ensuring critical provisions remained in the final version.

“I am overjoyed at the passage of H.R.6720. This is a major victory for the animals, and will work to assist those in other countries leading the way to fight against and liberate those victimized by the dog and cat meat trade,” said Mr. Ching.

H.R.6720 will now move to the U.S. Senate for a vote and then on to the President.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:56pROBBINS ARROYO LLP : Is Investigating the Officers and Directors of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) on Behalf of Shareholders
BU
09:55pBrent reaches $80 a barrel after fall in U.S. crude stocks
RE
09:54pPUBLIC SERVICE : Jersey consumers lose in nuclear subsidy plan
AQ
09:54pFreddie Mac Confirms Disaster Relief Policies as Hurricane Florence Approaches
GL
09:53pCHARTER COMMUNICATIONS : Opens Spectrum WiFi Hotspots in Advance of Hurricane Florence
PU
09:53pCORELOGIC : Mortgage Delinquency Up, Though 90-Day Rate Down
AQ
09:53pFEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION : Fannie Mae Reminds Homeowners and Servicers of Mortgage Assistance Options for Areas Affected by Hurricane Florence
PU
09:52pHYUNDAI HCN : Kona, Toyota RAV Adventure are fun
AQ
09:50pKonica Minolta Launches AccurioWide 160 and 200 Hybrid UV LED Wide Format Printers
GL
09:48pAPPLE : Introduces Watch With Larger Screen -- Update
DJ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : Tencent under pressure to step up its game as regulatory restrictions bite
2SCOTTISH AND SOUTHERN ENERGY : SCOTTISH AND SOUTHERN ENERGY : Trading Statement
3Global stocks look for direction in trade strife, oil prices leap
4APPLE : Apple debuts biggest iPhone yet, health-oriented watch
5HENNES & MAURITZ : HENNES & MAURITZ : Zara owner Inditex lifts sales forecasts on warm autumn range reception

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.