Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Actavis Infringes Orexo's Long Term Zubsolv® U.S. Patent ´330

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/11/2019 | 02:15am EST

UPPSALA, Sweden, Jan. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Orexo AB (publ.), the fully integrated specialty pharmaceutical company addressing opioid addiction and pain, today announces that the United States District Court for the District of Delaware has issued a final, non-appealable judgement that Actavis's generic Zubsolv products infringe Orexo's U.S. patent No. 8,940,330. The judgement will prevent Actavis from commercializing their infringing generic Zubsolv products in the U.S. until after September 18, 2032.

The infringement judgement now issued by the District Court follows from the decision from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit on September 10, 2018, that the '330 patent is valid. The infringement judgement involves all dosage strengths of Actavis's generic Zubsolv products. As a result of the favourable infringement judgement, Orexo's lawsuits against Actavis involving U.S. Patent Nos. 9,259,421 and 9,439,900, also protecting Zubsolv in the US until September 18, 2032, have been withdrawn.

This infringement judgement does not relate to the litigation against Actavis where Orexo alleges that Actavis's generic versions of Suboxone and Subutex tablets infringe Orexo's U.S. Patent No. 8,454,996. 

"Although expected, I am very pleased that we now have a final judgement preventing Actavis from commercializing its generic Zubsolv products in the US until September 2032. It has been an extraordinarily long process and I want to thank my team, the Board of Directors and the shareholders who never doubted we would succeed. We are now looking forward to focus on expanding our commercial platform to leverage scale and increase revenues,"
said Nikolaj Sørensen, President and CEO, Orexo AB.

About Orexo

Orexo develops improved pharmaceuticals based on innovative drug delivery technologies. The focus is primarily on opioid dependence and pain but the aim is to address therapeutic areas where our competence and technologies can create value. The main market today is the U.S. market for the treatment of opioid dependence where the product Zubsolv is commercialized by Orexo. Other products are commercialized by license partners, including Zubsolv® in markets outside of the U.S. Total net sales for 2016 amounted to SEK 705.9 million and the number of employees was 102. Orexo is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap (ORX) index and is available as ADRs on OTCQX (ORXOY) in the US. The head office, where also research and development is performed, is located in Uppsala, Sweden.

For more information about Orexo please visit, www.orexo.com. You can also follow Orexo on Twitter, @orexoabpubl, LinkedIn and YouTube.

The information was submitted for publication at 8:00 am CET on January 11, 2019

For further information, please contact:

Orexo AB (publ.)


Nikolaj Sørensen, President and CEO    

Lena Wange, IR and Communications Manager

Tel: +46(0)187808800

Tel: +46(0)187808800

E-mail: ir@orexo.com

E-mail: ir@orexo.com


This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/orexo/r/actavis-infringes-orexo-s-long-term-zubsolv--us-patent--330,c2715647

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/694/2715647/975081.pdf

Actavis infringes Orexoâ€™s long term Zubsolv® US patent ´330

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/actavis-infringes-orexos-long-term-zubsolv-us-patent-330-300776743.html

SOURCE Orexo


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:59aTATA POWER : Wins ICSI CSR Excellence Award 2018
PU
02:57aNISSAN MOTOR : All-new LEAF NISMO RC sparks interest at CES
AQ
02:56aIndonesia's plans to regulate ride-hailing rates threaten Grab, Go-Jek models
RE
02:55aGhosn lawyers seek bail after ex-Nissan chief indicted on two new charges
RE
02:54aNISSAN MOTOR : Regarding violation of Japan's Companies Act by former Nissan chairman, and violation of Financial Instruments and Exchange Act
PU
02:54aINGENICO : announces the completion of Paymark acquisition
PU
02:54aOREXO : Actavis infringes Orexo's long term Zubsolv® US patent ´330
PU
02:51aVESTAS WIND : ' Board of Directors to nominate Helle Thorning-Schmidt as new member of the Board
AQ
02:49aMacy's Results Rain On Holiday Parade -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aBLACKROCK : to Lay Off Workers in Revamp
DJ
Latest news "Companies"
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.