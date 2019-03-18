Actinium Pharmaceuticals : Investor Presentation

Disclaimer and Safe Harbor

Company Highlights

Leveraging our Antibody Warhead Enabling (AWE) technology platform to build the leading Antibody Radiation-Conjugate (ARC) company with a multi-target pipeline focused on targeted conditioning for bone marrow transplant and CAR-T

Leading ARC company with deep, late-stage pipeline focused on conditioning for bone marrow transplant (BMT) and CAR-T

Renewed radiotherapeutics momentum: large pharma M&A and

successful product launches

CD45 ARC targeted conditioning program includes the pivotal Phase 3 SIERRA trial for BMT with promising interim safety and feasibility data and a novel approach for CAR-T

Potential best-in-class CD33 program under development in multiple indications including targeted conditioning, ARC combinations and therapies

AWE technology platform drives innovation and future opportunities including partnerships, next-generation ARC's and solid tumor initiatives

Significantly strengthened executive team in 2018 and 2019 enables value creation

Executive Management Team

Highly seasoned and experienced management team

AWE Platform Enables Pipeline, Future Opportunities

Our AWE technology platform allows us to create Antibody Radiation-Conjugates (ARC's) for multiple areas of clinical development

AWE Technology Platform

Areas of Focus

Scientific FoundersCollaborators

LinkerIsotope

Antibody

Strong, Growing IP Portfolio of 111 Patents

Targeted Conditioning

ARC Therapeutics and Combinations

▪ Bone Marrow Transplant (BMT)

▪ CAR-T and Adoptive Cell Therapy

▪ Two Pivotal Programs

▪ Internalized targeted radiation

▪ Synergistic with chemotherapy, targeted agents and immunotherapy

Multiple Isotopes CD45 Actinium-225(1) Leukemia, Lymphoma and immune cells Range: .048 mm Energy: 5.8 MeV CD33 AML, MDS and MM Iodine-131(1) Range: 2.3 mm CD38 Energy: 0.06 MeV MM and leukemia cells Multiple Targets

Other Near-Term Opportunities

Solid Tumors

Next-Generation ARC's

