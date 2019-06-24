Log in
Actinium Pharmaceuticals : Targeted Lymphodepletion with Radiolabeled CD45 antibody as a Preparative Regimen Prior to Adoptive Cell Therapy

0
06/24/2019 | 05:51pm EDT

Poster #1420

Modeling Targeted Lymphodepletion With Radiolabeled CD45 antibody as a Preparative Regimen Prior to Adoptive Cell Therapy

SNMMI Annual Meeting

Anaheim, CA

Dale L. Ludwig1, Wojciech Dawicki2, Kevin J.H. Allen2, Eileen M. Geoghegan1, Ekaterina Dadachova2

June 22-25, 2019

1 Actinium Pharmaceuticals, New York, NY, 2 University of Saskatchewan, SK, Canada

Abstract

Prior to a patient receiving a dose of an adoptive cell transfer such as engineered autologous or allogeneic CAR-T cells, it is common to perform a lymphodepletion step often using high dose chemotherapy. This

Figure 2: Proposed Mechanism of Action for Radiolabeled CD45 Antibody

Mediated Lymphodepletion Prior to Adoptive Cell Therapy

Figure 5: 177Lu-CD45 Treatment Transiently Depletes CD45-Expressing

Immune Cell Subsets in the Spleen

process is considered important to create sufficient space in the immune microenvironment, e.g. bone marrow, to allow the transferred cells to engraft. Further, it appears to elicit a favorable cytokine profile for establishment and proliferation of the donor lymphocytes. Previously, we have demonstrated the utility of anti- CD45 radioimmunotherapy (RIT) using low non-myeloablative doses of 131I-CD45 antibody to effectively lymphodeplete in a targeted manner in experimental models prior to administration of adoptive cell therapy. Significantly, targeted conditioning with pan-CD45 RIT, which selectively targets all nucleated immune cells, depletes not only lymphocytes, but also macrophages, as well as immune suppressive regulatory T cells (T- regs) and myeloid-derived suppressor cells in the immune microenvironment. It can also exert a direct anti- tumor effect on CD45+ hematopoietic cancers. In this study, we investigated use of an alternate payload selection, specifically 177Lu a beta emitter (6.6 day half life; 1.5 mm path length) for mediating effective lymphodepletion in mouse models. We performed preclinical studies using a 177Lu-labeled surrogate anti- mouse pan-CD45 antibody (30F11) to investigate in a mouse model the response of targeted RIT lymphodepletion on particular immune cell types and resulting changes in immune cytokine expression. Following single dose administration of non-myeloablative doses of 177Lu-CD45-RIT, peripheral blood, bone marrow and spleen samples were collected from 8-12 week C57Bl/6 mice at 96 hours and 10 days post- treatment for immunophenotyping to evaluate lymphoid and myeloid subsets for lymphodepletion, and serum for cytokine profiling. 177Lu-CD45-RIT was shown to effectively lymphodeplete both lymphocyte and myeloid cells, inclusive of immune suppressive T regs and MDSCs similar to 131I-CD45-RIT. Studies evaluating this targeted lymphodepletion regimen in E.G7 lymphoma tumor bearing mice prior to adoptive cell transfer with

Figure 2: Proposed mechanism of action of radiolabeled CD45 targeted lymphodepletion to support adoptive cell therapy. (1) targeted depletion of T and B lymphocytes creates a suitable immune homeostatic environment for incoming CAR-T cells; (2) depletion of immune suppressive cell populations that may hinder activation of CAR-T cells; (3) depletion of macrophages that may secrete cytokines implicated in CRS and neurotoxicity; and (4) potential anti-tumor effect on CD45+ blood cancer cells.

Figure 3: 111In-Anti-CD45 Antibody Homes to Immune System Organs

Spleen B-cell

/spleen)

40

30

6

(x10

20

Cell Number

10

0

4

0

y

1

a

y

D

a

D

8

Spleen CD8 T-cell

/spleen)6

6

(x10

4

Cell Number

2

0

4

0

Day

1

Da

y

Spleen MDSC

/spleen)

1.0

0.8

6

(x10

0.6

Number

0.4

0.2

Cell

0.0

4

0

y

1

a

y

D

a

D

Spleen CD4 T-cell

/spleen)

8

6

6

(x10

4

Cell Number

2

0

4

10

y

y

Da

a

D

/spleen)

1.5

Spleen NK cells

6

1.0

(x10

Cell Number

0.5

0.0

4

0

y

1

y

Da

a

D

/spleen)

1.0

Spleen T-reg

0.8

6

(x10

0.6

Number

0.4

0.2

Cell

0.0

4

0

y

1

a

ay

D

D

Untreated

20 Ci 177Lu-CD45

40 Ci 177Lu-CD45

OVA-specific CD8+ T cells demonstrated enhanced anti-tumor response with both 131I-CD45 and 177Lu-CD45 targeted lymphodepletion in comparison to adoptive cell therapy alone.

Methods

  • 177-Lutetium Anti-CD45 (177Lu-CD45) and 131I-IodineAnti-CD45(131I-CD45):
    • The anti-mousepan-CD45 antibody 30F11 was radiolabeled with 177Lu or 131I for use as a surrogate for radiolabeled pan-human apamistamab (BC8) to perform targeted lymphodepletion in mice.
    • Immunoreactivity was confirmed in CD45+ cell-based binding assay to be > 95%.
  • For lymphodepletion studies in mice:
    • Female adolescent C57Bl/6 mice were treated with 20ug of 30F11 labelled with 20 or 40µCi of 177Lu or 50 or 100µCi of 131I to determine the ability to selectively deplete immune cell subsets
    • Immune cell subset quantitation was measured by flow cytometry
  • For lymphodepletion studies in OT I mouse model:
    • Female adolescent C57Bl/6 CD45.1 mice were injected subcutaneously with OVA expressing CD45+ E.G7-OVA lymphoma tumor cells until 100mm3 tumor volume reached
    • Approximately 7 days post-tumor cell injection, mice were treated with 177Lu-CD45(40µCi), 131I-CD45(100µCi), or received no lymphodepletion treatment
    • Four days post-lymphodepletion, isolated CD8+ T cells isolated from CD45.2 OT I mice were administered to mice
    • Tumor volume and body weight were monitored, and mice were sacrificed when tumor volume exceeded 4000 mm3 or became necrotic

Figure 1: CD45 Is Differentially Expressed on Immune Cell Subsets

Granulocytes Myelocytes

Lymphocytes

Stem Cells

Erythrocytes

Adapted from Syrjälä et al. British Journal of Haematology (1994)

Loken et al. Cytometry (1990)

Figure 1: Flow and antigen density analysis highlighting the considerable surface expression differential of CD45 between mature immune cell subsets and stem or progenitor cells.

Conflict-of-InterestDisclosure: D.L.L. and E.M.G. have equity ownership in and are employed by Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; E.D. and W.D. receive research support from Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; K.A. has no disclosures.

Figure 5: Treatment of non-tumor bearing C57B/6 mice with 40 µCi 177Lu-CD45 antibody was effective in transiently depleting various immune populations in the spleen including regulatory T cells (T-regs).

Figure 6: 131I-CD45 and 177Lu-CD45 Lymphodepletion Enables Tumor Control in

OT I Adoptive Cell Therapy Model

A)

Tumour Volume

C)

Percent Survival

)

5000

Untreated

100

Untreated

3

VolumeTumor(mm

4000

OT I

SurvivalPercent

OT I

3000

177Lu-αCD45 OT1

177Lu-CD45 OT I

Figure 3: Anti-CD45 antibody was conjugated to DOTA at a ratio 20:1 and then labeled with 111In at a ratio of

2000

131I-αCD45 OT1

50

131I-CD45 OT I

5:1. C57Bl/6 mice were injected i.p. with 60µg 111In-labeledanti-CD45 antibody with a specific activity of

5

1000

µCi/µg and antibody distribution was monitored by microSPECT/CT

at indicated time points. CD45 antibody

0

0

homed to immune system organs: lymph nodes, spleen, and bone marrow.

0

5

10

15

20

0

5

10

15

20

25

Days

Days

Figure 4: 177Lu-CD45and131I-CD45 Transiently Deplete CD45+ Immune Cell Subsets Without

B)

A)

Affecting Platelets, Red Blood Cells, or Bone Marrow Cells

OT I

177Lu-CD45 OT I

131I-CD45 OT I

Bone Marrow Cells

)

5000

)3000

)3000

)

3000

Red Blood Cells

Platelets

3

3

3

3

30

VolumeTumor(mm

4000

VolumeTumor(mm

VolumeTumor(mm

VolumeTumor(mm

(x10/femur)NumberCell

10

1500

0

(x10NumberRBC

(x10numberPlatelet

Days

Days

Days

Days

/L)

/L)

Untreated

3000

2000

2000

2000

8

20

12

9

20 Ci 177Lu-CD45

2000

6

1000

40 Ci 177Lu-CD45

1000

1000

1000

1000

4

10

500

0

0

0

0

2

0

5

10

15

20

0

5

10

15

20

0

5

10

15

20

0

5

10

15

20

4

0

0

0

y

1

4

0

10

D

a

y

y

a

D

y

Day

1

4

Figure 6: Adoptive cell therapy of OT1 CD8 T cells, with and without targeted lymphodepletion, in E.G7

Da

D

Day

a

White Blood Cells

80

Splenocytes

syngeneic tumor model. Following establishment of E.G7 tumors, mice either received no treatment

9

8

/spleen)

60

(Untreated), no lymphodepletion (OT I), or were conditioned with 40µCi

Lu-CD45 or 100µCi of

I-CD45 on

/L)

10

177

131

NumberWBC(x10

6

6

Day 0. Mice (except Untreated) then received 1 x106 OT I CD8+ CD45.2 OVA reactive T cells on day 4. (A)

NumberCell(x10

40

Mean tumor volume or (B) individual mouse tumor volume indicated that 177Lu-CD45 and 131I-CD45-mediated

4

20

2

targeted conditioning prior to adoptively transferred OT I T cells enabled enhanced control of EG.7 tumor

y4

growth, with

a

better

response

observed

with

I-CD45pre-conditioning. OT1

T cell

persistence

and

0

4

0

1

131

10

0

ay

a

y

expansion was

confirmed

in mice at the

time

of

sacrifice. (C)

Survival

curve of mice

on

study. Tumor

y

D

a

D

a

D

D

B)

Bone Marrow Cells

Red Blood Cells

Platelets

microenvironment analysis and characterization is in progress.

(x10/femur)NumberCell

30

5

600

none

Conclusions

(x10NumberCell

(x10NumberCell

20

/L)

4

/L)

400

100 Ci 131I-CD45

These studies demonstrate the feasibility in preclinical models of using a single low dose of 177Lu-CD45 or

12

9

50 Ci 131I-CD45

131I-CD45 radioimmunotherapy as a transient non-myeloablative targeted lymphodepletion regimen prior

3

10

2

200

to adoptive cell therapy

1

0

y

1

0

0

111

In-CD45 imaging demonstrated that CD45 targeting delivers radiation selectively to immune system

4

0

y4

10

ay

10

D

y

a

a

D

Da

4

y

D

Day

organs

Da

8

White Blood Cells

150

Splenocytes

Studies determined that 40 µCi

177

Lu-CD45 or 100 µCi

131

I-CD45 could effectively deplete various immune

9

/spleen)

cell subsets in mice but spare bone marrow cells, red blood cells, and platelets

/L)

6

(x10

6

100

CellNumber

0

NumberCell (x10

receive lymphodepletion.

0

4

CD45 RIT-mediated lymphodepletion demonstrated enhanced tumor control over mice that did not

2

50

Day4

y10

4

0

Lymphodepletion with

131

I-CD45 resulted in greater tumor control than

177

Lu-CD45 in this study.

Da

D

y

a

a

D

y1

Figure 4: Treatment of non-tumor bearing C57B/6 mice with A) 20 or 40 µCi 177Lu-CD45 or B) 50 or 100 µCi

This data supports development of CD45 targeted lymphodepletion prior to adoptive cell therapy using a

131-I CD45 antibody was similarly effective in transiently lymphodepleting various immune cell populations

single non-myeloablative dose of 131I-CD45 or 177Lu-CD45 RIT.

without affecting bone marrow cells, red blood cells, or platelets.

Disclaimer

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. published this content on 24 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2019 21:50:02 UTC
