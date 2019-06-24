|
Actinium Pharmaceuticals : Targeted Lymphodepletion with Radiolabeled CD45 antibody as a Preparative Regimen Prior to Adoptive Cell Therapy
06/24/2019 | 05:51pm EDT
|
Poster #1420
|
Modeling Targeted Lymphodepletion With Radiolabeled CD45 antibody as a Preparative Regimen Prior to Adoptive Cell Therapy
|
SNMMI Annual Meeting
|
Anaheim, CA
|
Dale L. Ludwig1, Wojciech Dawicki2, Kevin J.H. Allen2, Eileen M. Geoghegan1, Ekaterina Dadachova2
1 Actinium Pharmaceuticals, New York, NY, 2 University of Saskatchewan, SK, Canada
Abstract
Prior to a patient receiving a dose of an adoptive cell transfer such as engineered autologous or allogeneic CAR-T cells, it is common to perform a lymphodepletion step often using high dose chemotherapy. This
Figure 2: Proposed Mechanism of Action for Radiolabeled CD45 Antibody
Mediated Lymphodepletion Prior to Adoptive Cell Therapy
Figure 5: 177Lu-CD45 Treatment Transiently Depletes CD45-Expressing
Immune Cell Subsets in the Spleen
process is considered important to create sufficient space in the immune microenvironment, e.g. bone marrow, to allow the transferred cells to engraft. Further, it appears to elicit a favorable cytokine profile for establishment and proliferation of the donor lymphocytes. Previously, we have demonstrated the utility of anti- CD45 radioimmunotherapy (RIT) using low non-myeloablative doses of 131I-CD45 antibody to effectively lymphodeplete in a targeted manner in experimental models prior to administration of adoptive cell therapy. Significantly, targeted conditioning with pan-CD45 RIT, which selectively targets all nucleated immune cells, depletes not only lymphocytes, but also macrophages, as well as immune suppressive regulatory T cells (T- regs) and myeloid-derived suppressor cells in the immune microenvironment. It can also exert a direct anti- tumor effect on CD45+ hematopoietic cancers. In this study, we investigated use of an alternate payload selection, specifically 177Lu a beta emitter (6.6 day half life; 1.5 mm path length) for mediating effective lymphodepletion in mouse models. We performed preclinical studies using a 177Lu-labeled surrogate anti- mouse pan-CD45 antibody (30F11) to investigate in a mouse model the response of targeted RIT lymphodepletion on particular immune cell types and resulting changes in immune cytokine expression. Following single dose administration of non-myeloablative doses of 177Lu-CD45-RIT, peripheral blood, bone marrow and spleen samples were collected from 8-12 week C57Bl/6 mice at 96 hours and 10 days post- treatment for immunophenotyping to evaluate lymphoid and myeloid subsets for lymphodepletion, and serum for cytokine profiling. 177Lu-CD45-RIT was shown to effectively lymphodeplete both lymphocyte and myeloid cells, inclusive of immune suppressive T regs and MDSCs similar to 131I-CD45-RIT. Studies evaluating this targeted lymphodepletion regimen in E.G7 lymphoma tumor bearing mice prior to adoptive cell transfer with
Figure 2: Proposed mechanism of action of radiolabeled CD45 targeted lymphodepletion to support adoptive cell therapy. (1) targeted depletion of T and B lymphocytes creates a suitable immune homeostatic environment for incoming CAR-T cells; (2) depletion of immune suppressive cell populations that may hinder activation of CAR-T cells; (3) depletion of macrophages that may secrete cytokines implicated in CRS and neurotoxicity; and (4) potential anti-tumor effect on CD45+ blood cancer cells.
Figure 3: 111In-Anti-CD45 Antibody Homes to Immune System Organs
OVA-specific CD8+ T cells demonstrated enhanced anti-tumor response with both 131I-CD45 and 177Lu-CD45 targeted lymphodepletion in comparison to adoptive cell therapy alone.
Methods
-
177-Lutetium Anti-CD45 (177Lu-CD45) and 131I-IodineAnti-CD45(131I-CD45):
-
-
The anti-mousepan-CD45 antibody 30F11 was radiolabeled with 177Lu or 131I for use as a surrogate for radiolabeled pan-human apamistamab (BC8) to perform targeted lymphodepletion in mice.
-
Immunoreactivity was confirmed in CD45+ cell-based binding assay to be > 95%.
-
For lymphodepletion studies in mice:
-
-
Female adolescent C57Bl/6 mice were treated with 20ug of 30F11 labelled with 20 or 40µCi of 177Lu or 50 or 100µCi of 131I to determine the ability to selectively deplete immune cell subsets
-
Immune cell subset quantitation was measured by flow cytometry
-
For lymphodepletion studies in OT I mouse model:
-
-
Female adolescent C57Bl/6 CD45.1 mice were injected subcutaneously with OVA expressing CD45+ E.G7-OVA lymphoma tumor cells until 100mm3 tumor volume reached
-
Approximately 7 days post-tumor cell injection, mice were treated with 177Lu-CD45(40µCi), 131I-CD45(100µCi), or received no lymphodepletion treatment
-
Four days post-lymphodepletion, isolated CD8+ T cells isolated from CD45.2 OT I mice were administered to mice
-
Tumor volume and body weight were monitored, and mice were sacrificed when tumor volume exceeded 4000 mm3 or became necrotic
Figure 1: CD45 Is Differentially Expressed on Immune Cell Subsets
Granulocytes Myelocytes
Lymphocytes
Stem Cells
Conclusions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(x10NumberCell
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(x10NumberCell
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
/L)
|
4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
/L)
|
400
|
|
|
|
100 ∝Ci 131I-CD45
|
|
♦
|
These studies demonstrate the feasibility in preclinical models of using a single low dose of 177Lu-CD45 or
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
50 ∝Ci 131I-CD45
|
|
|
131I-CD45 radioimmunotherapy as a transient non-myeloablative targeted lymphodepletion regimen prior
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
200
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
to adoptive cell therapy
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
y
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
♦
|
111
|
In-CD45 imaging demonstrated that CD45 targeting delivers radiation selectively to immune system
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
y4
|
10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
D
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
y
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
a
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
a
|
|
|
|
D
|
|
|
|
|
Da
|
4
|
y
|
|
|
|
|
|
D
|
|
Day
|
|
|
organs
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Da
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8
|
|
White Blood Cells
|
|
150
|
|
|
|
|
Splenocytes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
♦ Studies determined that 40 µCi
|
177
|
Lu-CD45 or 100 µCi
|
131
|
I-CD45 could effectively deplete various immune
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
/spleen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
cell subsets in mice but spare bone marrow cells, red blood cells, and platelets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
/L)
|
6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(x10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6
|
|
100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CellNumber
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NumberCell (x10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
♦
|
receive lymphodepletion.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CD45 RIT-mediated lymphodepletion demonstrated enhanced tumor control over mice that did not
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
50
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Day4
|
|
|
|
y10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
♦
|
Lymphodepletion with
|
131
|
I-CD45 resulted in greater tumor control than
|
177
|
Lu-CD45 in this study.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Da
|
|
|
|
|
D
|
y
|
a
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
a
|
|
D
|
y1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Figure 4: Treatment of non-tumor bearing C57B/6 mice with A) 20 or 40 µCi 177Lu-CD45 or B) 50 or 100 µCi
|
♦ This data supports development of CD45 targeted lymphodepletion prior to adoptive cell therapy using a
|
131-I CD45 antibody was similarly effective in transiently lymphodepleting various immune cell populations
|
single non-myeloablative dose of 131I-CD45 or 177Lu-CD45 RIT.
without affecting bone marrow cells, red blood cells, or platelets.
Disclaimer
Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. published this content on 24 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2019 21:50:02 UTC
