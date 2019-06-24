Actinium Pharmaceuticals : Targeted Lymphodepletion with Radiolabeled CD45 antibody as a Preparative Regimen Prior to Adoptive Cell Therapy

process is considered important to create sufficient space in the immune microenvironment, e.g. bone marrow, to allow the transferred cells to engraft. Further, it appears to elicit a favorable cytokine profile for establishment and proliferation of the donor lymphocytes. Previously, we have demonstrated the utility of anti- CD45 radioimmunotherapy (RIT) using low non-myeloablative doses of 131I-CD45 antibody to effectively lymphodeplete in a targeted manner in experimental models prior to administration of adoptive cell therapy. Significantly, targeted conditioning with pan-CD45 RIT, which selectively targets all nucleated immune cells, depletes not only lymphocytes, but also macrophages, as well as immune suppressive regulatory T cells (T- regs) and myeloid-derived suppressor cells in the immune microenvironment. It can also exert a direct anti- tumor effect on CD45+ hematopoietic cancers. In this study, we investigated use of an alternate payload selection, specifically 177Lu a beta emitter (6.6 day half life; 1.5 mm path length) for mediating effective lymphodepletion in mouse models. We performed preclinical studies using a 177Lu-labeled surrogate anti- mouse pan-CD45 antibody (30F11) to investigate in a mouse model the response of targeted RIT lymphodepletion on particular immune cell types and resulting changes in immune cytokine expression. Following single dose administration of non-myeloablative doses of 177Lu-CD45-RIT, peripheral blood, bone marrow and spleen samples were collected from 8-12 week C57Bl/6 mice at 96 hours and 10 days post- treatment for immunophenotyping to evaluate lymphoid and myeloid subsets for lymphodepletion, and serum for cytokine profiling. 177Lu-CD45-RIT was shown to effectively lymphodeplete both lymphocyte and myeloid cells, inclusive of immune suppressive T regs and MDSCs similar to 131I-CD45-RIT. Studies evaluating this targeted lymphodepletion regimen in E.G7 lymphoma tumor bearing mice prior to adoptive cell transfer with