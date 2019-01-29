January 29, 2019

Actinium Pharmaceuticals to Host Key Opinion Leader Breakfast on Targeted Conditioning for Bone Marrow Transplant and CAR-T on February 7th

- Event to feature Dr. Sergio Giralt, Chief of Adult Bone Marrow Transplant at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

- Event will also highlight Actinium's recent advances including combination trials with venetoclax, bio-betters and other initiatives enabled by its AWE or Antibody Warhead Enabling technology platform

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: ATNM) ("Actinium" or "the Company") announced today that it will host a key opinion leader (KOL) breakfast on targeted conditioning for bone marrow transplant (BMT)

and CAR-T from 8:00 AM to 9:30 AM EST on Thursday, February 7th, in New York City.

The event will feature a presentation by KOL Sergio Giralt, MD, Chief of Adult BMT, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, who will discuss the potential of targeted conditioning with ARCs or Antibody Radiation-Conjugates in conjunction with BMT or Bone Marrow Transplant for patients ineligible or underserved by current conditioning regimens. Dr. Giralt's presentation will highlight an initial safety and feasibility analysis of data from Actinium's pivotal Iomab-B Phase 3 SIERRA trial, which were presented in an oral presentation at the 60th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting in December 2018. Dr. Giralt will be available at the conclusion of the event to answer any questions from the audience.

In addition, members of the Actinium management team will discuss how the Company is applying its ARCs for targeted conditioning in patients prior to CAR-T with the goal of eliminating the need for chemotherapy conditioning regimens like Flu/Cy (Fludarabine and Cyclophosphamide). Finally, management will introduce their AWE or Antibody Warhead Enabling technology platform that has enabled combination trials with Venetoclax, a bio-better of J&J's darzalex, and a research collaboration with Astellas Pharma, Inc.

This event is intended for institutional investors, sell-side analysts, and business development professionals only and they are requested to RSVP Click Here. For those who are unable to attend in person, a live webcast and replay will be accessible via the link Click Here.

About Dr. Sergio Giralt

Dr. Giralt, MD, Chief of Adult BMT, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center; Chair, Myeloma Service; and a board-certified hematologist/oncologist whose clinical practice and research focus on stem cell transplantation for patients with blood disorders. Previously, Dr. Giralt was Deputy Chair of the Department of Stem Cell Transplantation and Cellular Therapies at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.

Dr. Giralt and his colleagues pioneered the use of reduced-intensity conditioning regimens for older or more debilitated patients with blood cancers, and are currently using and studying T cell depletion techniques to dramatically reduce the risk of graft-versus-host disease, a serious complication of donor stem cell transplantation. Dr. Giralt's clinical and research activities include stem cell transplantation for patients with blood disorders and improving treatments for older patients who have acute and chronic leukemia. He has published and presented extensively on these topics. Additionally, Dr. Giralt has served as the principal investigator for a number of clinical trials that examine new treatment approaches for multiple myeloma and other blood cancers that aim to reduce symptom burden and improve treatment tolerability.

Dr. Giralt received his medical degree from Universidad Central de Venezuela. He completed his residency at Good Samaritan Hospital and his fellowship at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. Dr. Giralt is Professor of Medicine at Weill Cornell Medical College and the Chief Attending Physician of the Adult Bone Marrow Transplant Service in the Department of Medicine at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City. In addition, he is the Melvin Berlin Family Chair in Myeloma Research.

About Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. is focused on improving patient access and outcomes to cellular therapies such as bone marrow transplant (BMT) and CAR-T with its proprietary, chemotherapy free, targeted conditioning technology. Actinium is the only company with a multi-disease, multi-target, drug development pipeline focused on targeted conditioning. Its targeted conditioning technology is enabled by ARCs or Antibody Radio-Conjugates that combine the targeting ability of monoclonal antibodies with the cell killing ability of radioisotopes. Actinium's pipeline of clinical-stage targeted conditioning ARCs target the antigens CD45 and CD33 for patients with a broad range of hematologic malignancies including acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS).

Iomab-B, Actinium's lead targeted conditioning product candidate, is currently enrolling patients in the pivotal Phase 3 SIERRA trial in patients age 55 or older, with active, relapsed or refractory AML. Iodine-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B), combines the anti-CD45 monoclonal antibody labeled with iodine-131 for myeloablation prior to a bone marrow transplant. CD45 is expressed on leukemia, lymphoma and normal immune cells. Iomab-B has been studied in over 500 patients in 10 clinical trials in numerous hematologic diseases. Actinium's Iomab-ACT program is an expansion of its CD45 program that is intended to be a universal, chemo-free solution for targeted lymphodepletion prior to CAR-T. Through targeted lymphodepletion, the Iomab-ACT program is expected to improve CAR-T cell expansion, reduce CAR-T related toxicities and expand patient access to CAR-T treatment and potentially other adoptive cell therapies. Due to its lower payload dose, lymphodepletion with the Iomab-ACT program can be accomplished through asingle outpatient infusion. Actinium intends to advance its Iomab-ACT program with CAR-T focused collaborators from academia and industry.

Actinium's pipeline also includes a potentially best-in-class CD33 program with its ARC comprised of the anti-CD33 antibody lintuzumab labeled with the alpha-particle emitter actinium-225. Its CD33 program is currently being studied in multiple Phase 1 clinical trials for targeting conditioning, in combinations and as a therapeutic in multiple diseases and indications including AML, MDS and MM.

Actinium is also developing its proprietary AWE or Antibody Warhead Enabling technology platform which utilizes radioisotopes including iodine-131 and the highly differentiated actinium-225 coupled with antibodies to target a variety of antigens that are expressed in hematological and solid tumor cancers. The AWE technology enables Actinium's internal pipeline and with the radioisotope Actinium-225 is being utilized in a collaborative research partnership with Astellas Pharma, Inc. Actinium's clinical programs and AWE technology platform are covered by a portfolio of over 75 patents covering composition of matter, formulations, methods of use and also methods of manufacturing the radioisotope Actinium-225 in a cyclotron.

More information is available at www.actiniumpharma.com and our Twitter feed @ActiniumPharma, www.twitter.com/actiniumpharma.

Forward-Looking Statements for Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

This press release may contain projections or other "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe-harbor" provisions of the private securities litigation reform act of 1995 regarding future events or the future financial performance of the Company which the Company undertakes no obligation to update. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated or estimated future results, including the risks and uncertainties associated with preliminary study results varying from final results, estimates of potential markets for drugs under development, clinical trials, actions by the FDA and other governmental agencies, regulatory clearances, responses to regulatory matters, the market demand for and acceptance of Actinium's products and services, performance of clinical research organizations and other risks detailed from time to time in Actinium's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including without limitation its most recent annual report on form 10-K, subsequent quarterly reports on Forms 10-Q and Forms 8-K, each as amended and supplemented from time to time.

Contact:

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Steve O'Loughlin

Principal Financial Officer soloughlin@actiniumpharma.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/actinium-pharmaceuticals-to-host-key-opinion-leader-breakfast-on-targeted-conditioning-for-bone-marrow-transplant-and-car-t-on-february-7th-300785622.html

SOURCE Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc.