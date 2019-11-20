Action Not Words: An Energy Manifesto for Change

Foreword

This election is one of the most important for generations.

After two years of uncertainty and upheaval, people now, hopefully, have an opportunity to elect a Government and Parliament that will finally be able to take long-term decisions for the country.

Nowhere is this more important than when it comes to energy.

Energy - where we get it from, how we develop it, how it is used - sits at the crux of almost every major debate facing the UK and the world: whether it be our stewardship of the environment and how we tackle the effects of climate change, to how we work, move and enjoy a good standard of living.

Energy is the key enabler of how society operates.

Oil products - thanks to their relative low cost, reliability, energy density and abundance - have enabled us to channel our talents and endeavours with astoundingly positive results; creating an energy infrastructure that today allows 7 billion people to move, interact and improve their lives beyond measure compared to past generations. While the UK Government's Clean

Growth Strategy has made the point that the UK can grow its economy and reduce carbon emissions, global forecasts such as the IEA indicate that petroleum product demand will rise into the 2030s.

As we look ahead, it is clear that the next wave of human ingenuity will again change how the energy sector operates. The challenges of climate change, global and national environmental legislation, technological innovation and new ways of thinking are all revolutionising the approach we are likely to take in terms of mobility and transportation, industrial operations and manufacturing, heating and waste management.

UKPIA is clear: amidst all these changes, oil and petroleum products will still be a fundamental part of the energy mix for decades to come - the Committee on Climate Change's 'Net Zero' modelling shows the need for our products in 2050. However, we are equally clear that the talents of engineers, scientists, operators and business leaders across the downstream oil sector can play an essential part in decarbonising our industry, our products and society as a whole.