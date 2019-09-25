Action Required - Reminder: Discontinuation of CSV files on mis.eex.com

As early as 1 October 2019, the daily updated end-of-day CSV formatted files can only be retrieved from the new sFTP server datasource.eex-group.com where they had already been made available. All historical files in CSV format remain available on mis.eex.com until the technical decommissioning of the entire sFTP server on 13 December 2019. By that date, historical files will be transferred to datasource.eex-group.com to be available for download.

We kindly ask you to adapt your data retrieval processes accordingly.

Information about the EEX Group DataSource Services can be found on our website: https://www.eex.com/en/market-data/eex-group-datasource.

EEX Group DataSource Products can be ordered online via the EEX Group Webshop: https://webshop.eex-group.com.

Please do not hesitate to contact EEX Information Services by phone +49 341 2156 288 if you have any further questions.