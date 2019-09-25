Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Action Required - Reminder: Discontinuation of CSV files on mis.eex.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/25/2019 | 09:08am EDT

As early as 1 October 2019, the daily updated end-of-day CSV formatted files can only be retrieved from the new sFTP server datasource.eex-group.com where they had already been made available. All historical files in CSV format remain available on mis.eex.com until the technical decommissioning of the entire sFTP server on 13 December 2019. By that date, historical files will be transferred to datasource.eex-group.com to be available for download.

We kindly ask you to adapt your data retrieval processes accordingly.

Information about the EEX Group DataSource Services can be found on our website: https://www.eex.com/en/market-data/eex-group-datasource.

EEX Group DataSource Products can be ordered online via the EEX Group Webshop: https://webshop.eex-group.com.

Please do not hesitate to contact EEX Information Services by phone +49 341 2156 288 if you have any further questions.

Disclaimer

EEX - European Energy Exchange AG published this content on 25 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2019 13:07:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:27aPG&E : Turns Off the Power for Safety to Approximately 48,200 Customers in Seven Counties in Sierra Foothills and North Bay
BU
09:26aEXPLAINER : Battle over Osram takes further twist
RE
09:26aHEALTHSTREAM : Scott A. Roberts Named Chief Financial Officer at HealthStream
BU
09:25aROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES : Offers 1,400 Sustainable Tours for Cruisers Ahead of 2020 Goal
PR
09:25aTXT MDP FTCH VRAY : The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
GL
09:24aTransforming a City… and the Lives of Millions
BU
09:23aSPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY : How Música Urbana is Redrawing Spain's Musical Map
PU
09:23aNCC : Results of the 2019 Annual General Meeting
PU
09:23aE COMMODITIES : Adjustment to conversion price and the subscription price of the bonds the warrants issued on 14 september 2017
PU
09:23aALLIANCE TRUST : Net Asset Value
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Regulators knew before crashes that 737 MAX trim control was confusing in some conditions - document
2Trump's China trade rhetoric turns harsh at U.N., says won't take 'bad deal'
3MICRON TECHNOLOGY : MICRON TECHNOLOGY : Trump's China trade rhetoric turns harsh at U.N., says won't take 'bad..
4ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS : ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL : raises £120 million in debt, shares fall ..
5TESLA INC. : EXPLAINER: Why Asia's biggest economies are backing hydrogen fuel cell cars

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group