Active International donates skills-based learning to universities nationwide

NEW YORK, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Active International has announced the donation of 1,000 subscriptions to universities nationwide to support online learning through The Ad Learning Exchange (ALEx).

The subscriptions will provide access to a library filled with expert-led courses for marketing and advertising students. ALEx is the first and only subscription-based learning community for current and future advertising & media professionals.

ALEx instructional designers ensure each course has defined, measurable learning objectives aimed at helping students learn specific skill sets relevant to future job responsibilities in the advertising & media industry.

The coronavirus COVID-19 is impacting everyone, and the need for online learning is growing.

"We are excited to provide this donation of invaluable industry knowledge to participating universities and students," says Alan Elkin, CEO and co-founder of Active International.

Participating universities are currently being identified and are granting access to their students to supplement course content.

University faculty and administrators who are interested in receiving donated subscriptions are encouraged to contact Jared Strasser, at 201-913-9284 or jared@theadlearningexchange.com .

About Active International

Active International is a commercial innovation and corporate trading company with a global team of business innovators, industry leaders, media mavens, and finance experts dedicated to delivering the financial flexibility and custom solutions our partner's need to achieve more. Active International increases commercial agility through industry expertise, a proprietary Active Corporate Trading Model, and direct investments that allow clients to transform assets into new forms of value, with a focus on all categories of media, to deliver positive business outcomes.

About The Ad Learning Exchange

The Ad Learning Exchange (ALEx) is an online learning community for professional growth, providing career-relevant curricula led by industry experts. As the first company in media training to offer an affordable subscription model, ALEx takes a different approach to closing the industry's talent gap. With something for everyone, at every level, ALEx's courses range from introductory media topics for the less experienced, to sophisticated certifications for professionals. Courses are refreshed and rotated monthly and topics cover challenges in the advertising and media industry, new marketing technology, emerging platforms and more, so learners can be educated as quickly as new trends surface.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/active-international-donates-skills-based-learning-to-universities-nationwide-301032779.html

SOURCE Active International, Inc.