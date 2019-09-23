Active Threat Active Killer (ATAK): The Brand-New V-VICTA­ Course

This month, VirTra will debut its new Virtual Interactive Coursework Training Academy (V-VICTA™) curriculum. The release will be announced at the 2019 ALERRT Conference in Colorado, an annual event that, this year, focuses on the 20th anniversary of the Columbine massacre. ALERRT, or Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training, provides information and training for first responders. VirTra will be participating in the conference as one of ALERRT's platinum vendors.

The new curriculum is called ATAK, an acronym for Active Threat/Active Killer. The course is designed to prepare first responders for active threat situations. A critical element of ATAK training is distinguishing between what is an active threat and what isn't. Upon completion of the course, students will understand the tactics used during an active threat and why they are different than the strategies used in a non-active situation.

Data published in 2018 shows an increasing number of active shooter incidents in the United States, with a peak of 30 incidents in 2017 (Statista Research Department, 2019). According to FBI data released earlier this year, there were 27 active shooter situations in 2018, leading to 213 casualties (Active shooter incidents in the United States in 2018, 2019). Due to these trends, VirTra believes it is necessary to have specific training courses to prepare officers for active threat situations.

Similar to other VirTra scenarios and courses, ATAK content is based on real-life incidents. Looking at the 1999 Columbine High School massacre and the 2008 Mumbai attacks, students will be able to take away critical lessons and use them as preparation for future attacks.

This first volume of ATAK will have an estimated completion time of three hours and best suits a class of eight participants. It will consist of a lecture, simulation scenario event training, and pre- and post-tests. For maximum effect, the eight participants should be placed in pairs when scenarios take place. It can be paired with other courses such as the 'Tourniquet Application Under Threat' course for supplemental techniques and skills.

Like previous V-VICTA™ curriculum, ATAK will come with a training manual that includes note taking materials and a scoring rubric for instructors. There are two scenarios on which students will be evaluated based on their ability to accurately perform the skillsets. VirTra recommends repeating the scenarios until students 'pass' by taking the correct actions, as well as letting them watch other pairs complete the scenario. Allowing students to observe their peers helps with learning by example.

To stay up-to-date with the unfortunate trend of active threat situations, it is crucial to prepare officers accordingly in the event that they must respond to one. Frequent and accurate preparation increases the goal of minimizing the damage done by the threat as much and as quickly as possible.

Stay safe, train hard.

References: