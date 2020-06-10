Log in
Activity of accommodation establishments in April 2020

06/10/2020 | 04:13am EDT

In April 2020, in a state of emergency declared on 13.03.2020, 506 accommodation establishments - hotels, motels, camping sites, mountain chalets and other establishments for short-term accommodation with more than 10 bed-places were functioned in the country. The total number of the rooms in them was 15.0 thousand and the bed-places were 28.6 thousand. In comparison with April 2019, the total number of accommodation establishments (functioned during the period) decreased by 75.3% and the bed-places in them - by 81.9%.

The total number of the nights spent in all accommodation establishments registered in April 2020 was 49.5 thousand, or by 94.9% less in comparison with the same month of the previous year.

The total revenues from nights spent in April 2020 reached 2.3 million BGN or by 95.5% less compared to April 2019.

NSI - National Statistical Institute published this content on 10 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2020 08:12:05 UTC
