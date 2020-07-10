Activity of accommodation establishments in May 2020

In May 2020, in a state of emergency and the ensuing epidemic situation, 1 103 accommodation establishments - hotels, motels, camping sites, mountain chalets and other establishments for short-term accommodation with more than 10 bed-places were functioned in the country. The total number of the rooms in them was 30.5 thousand and the bed-places were 61.1 thousand. In comparison with May 2019, the total number of accommodation establishments (functioned during the period) decreased by 52.6% and the bed-places in them - by 74.1%.

The total number of the nights spent in all accommodation establishments registered in May 2020 was 116.1 thousand, or by 92.0% less in comparison with the same month of the previous year.

The total revenues from nights spent in May 2020 reached 5.4 million BGN or by 92.9% less compared to May 2019.