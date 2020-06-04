Log in
Activity of water supply and sewerage systems in 2019

06/04/2020 | 05:21pm EDT

Activity of water supply and sewerage systems in 2019



Annually, works for the rehabilitation, modernization and expansion of public water supply systems are carried out. In 2019, the total length of aqueducts and public water distribution networks has expanded by 0,4 thousand km, thus accounting for 14,7 thousand km. Compared to 2016, the total length of public water distribution networks increased by 10,5%. Also, 268,2 km of new networks were also built and 89,0 km of water distribution networks were rebuilt. The biggest share of the length of newly built public networks was registered in the localities from the Center region - 107,2 km (40,0%) and from the South region - 95,5 km (35,6%).

Disclaimer

National Bureau of Statistics of the Republic of Moldova published this content on 25 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2020 21:20:01 UTC
