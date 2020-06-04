Activity of water supply and sewerage systems in 2019

Annually, works for the rehabilitation, modernization and expansion of public water supply systems are carried out. In 2019, the total length of aqueducts and public water distribution networks has expanded by 0,4 thousand km, thus accounting for 14,7 thousand km. Compared to 2016, the total length of public water distribution networks increased by 10,5%. Also, 268,2 km of new networks were also built and 89,0 km of water distribution networks were rebuilt. The biggest share of the length of newly built public networks was registered in the localities from the Center region - 107,2 km (40,0%) and from the South region - 95,5 km (35,6%).