Acxiom :® Continues to Expand Global Data Offerings and Digital Capabilities

Acxiom®,
the data and technology foundation for the world's best marketers, today
announced that it has expanded its digital and global data capabilities
to Japan, Australia, Spain and Canada. Acxiom is building on its
position as the industry leader in global data, with ethically sourced
data offerings for 2.5 billion addressable customers across the globe.
As a trusted partner for brands worldwide, Acxiom will continue to focus
on expanding its global and digital data capabilities to enable clients
to know more about their existing customers, find look-alike customers,
and enable them to reach and engage audiences anywhere with relevant
messages across channels and throughout the customer journey, resulting
in a better experience for consumers.
Today’s marketers need to connect with audiences across the globe
through a growing number of offline and digital touchpoints, while also
navigating the data use and consumer privacy regulations that vary by
region. Acxiom’s suite of global data products enhances what marketers
already know about their target audiences with insights derived from
ethically sourced data. Acxiom’s data products also help leading
publishers, giving them a better understanding of their end-user and
enhancing their analytics capabilities. The expansion of Acxiom’s global
data products in Japan, Australia, Spain and Canada benefits
multi-national companies who have audiences in those regions and are
looking to create successful borderless marketing campaigns, in addition
to providing support to marketers on-the-ground in those regions.
“As brands, ad platforms, and publishers continue to expand their
services worldwide, Acxiom’s global data and digital marketing
capabilities enable marketers to anticipate their customers’ specific
needs by proactively developing their next priority audiences,” said
Karen Caulfield, Group Vice President of Global Data Products at Acxiom.
“Acxiom is the only industry partner in the market that’s able to
address companies’ offline and digital needs and take their unique
customers on a global journey across the omnichannel ecosystem. Data
fuels exceptional customer experiences, no matter where you are in the
world, and today marks another step forward in our vision of borderless
marketing.”
Acxiom’s suite of global data offerings can be viewed through Acxiom’s Global
Data Navigator catalog tool, which allows users to easily locate
data elements by geography, category and service while also outlining
which Acxiom identity and activation services are available in the
marketer’s selected geographies. Acxiom’s global audiences are available
on leading platforms, making it easy for marketers across the world to
access and activate Acxiom’s rich set of data and digital segments.
Adhering to Acxiom’s global data ethics program, Acxiom’s data complies
with ethical data use methodologies and data governance across each
participating country. Acxiom maintains global privacy teams for every
region to strictly maintain data protection rules, cross-border
requirements and appropriate uses of data.
“Our top priority is to ensure that all of the data leveraged is both
ethically sourced and privacy-compliant,” added Caulfield. “Our Global
Data Ethics Program is dedicated to upholding the rights of consumer
privacy and data transparency along with abiding with data governance
regulations. As we’ve done in the past and will continue to implement
with all our supporting services, we’ve taken the necessary steps and
processes to safeguard data across each new international market
offering.”
About Acxiom
Acxiom provides the data and technology foundation for the world’s best
marketers. We enable people-based marketing everywhere through a simple,
open approach to connecting systems and data that drives seamless
customer experiences and higher ROI. A leader in identity and ethical
data use for nearly 50 years, Acxiom helps thousands of clients and
partners around the globe work together to create a world where all
marketing is relevant. Acxiom is a registered trademark of Acxiom LLC.
For more information, visit Acxiom.com.
