Acxiom :®'s Unified Data Layer Wins A 2019 BIG Innovation Award

Acxiom®, the data and technology foundation for the world’s best marketers, today announced its Unified Data Layer (UDL) has been named a winner of the 2019 BIG Innovation Awards presented by the Business Intelligence Group, which recognizes organizations and people who bring new ideas to life and change the way we experience the world.

Designed for today’s modern marketing organization, Acxiom’s Unified Data Layer is an open, trusted data framework for creating an omnichannel view of an organization’s customers and prospects as well as connecting its martech and adtech ecosystems. Acxiom’s UDL framework leverages cutting-edge cloud architecture to solve an array of use cases related to how companies can acquire, engage and retain customers – and how to measure the incremental results of omnichannel marketing campaigns. By implementing Acxiom’s UDL framework, brands now have a unified and privacy-compliant view of both known and anonymous marketing campaigns, resulting in lower cost of acquisition and improved conversion. The UDL also delivered up to 50 percent greater efficiency in time to market, bringing better ROI and future-proofing architecture without abandoning what had worked well in the past.

“Delivering customer and prospect data and marketing solutions historically took nine to 12 months. However, with our new approach to ingesting, orchestrating and activating data through our award-winning Unified Data Layer (UDL) framework, it can now be delivered in less than four months,” said Chris Lanaux, CTO at Acxiom. “Customer centricity begins with organized data. Acxiom’s UDL utilizes cloud architecture to offer a holistic view of each customer, breaking down data silos, applying all necessary privacy governance, and addressing more channels, while managing increasing complexity and faster speed to value at lower cost. The solutions we develop also plug into our clients’ existing martech and adtech framework, reducing rip and replace costs and connecting historically siloed data sets.”

“This year’s winners show just how deep a role innovation plays in nearly every aspect of business,” said Maria Jimenez, chief operating officer of the Business Intelligence Group. “We are thrilled to be honoring Acxiom, as they are leading by example and making real progress on improving the daily lives of so many.”

Organizations from across the globe submitted their recent innovations for consideration in the BIG Innovation Awards. Nominations were then judged by a select group of business leaders and executives who volunteer their time and expertise to score submissions.

