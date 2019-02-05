Acxiom :®'s Unified Data Layer Wins A 2019 BIG Innovation Award

Acxiom®,
the data and technology foundation for the world’s best marketers, today
announced its Unified Data Layer (UDL) has been named a winner of the 2019
BIG Innovation Awards presented by the Business Intelligence Group,
which recognizes organizations and people who bring new ideas to life
and change the way we experience the world.
Designed for today’s modern marketing organization, Acxiom’s Unified
Data Layer is an open, trusted data framework for creating an
omnichannel view of an organization’s customers and prospects as well as
connecting its martech and adtech ecosystems. Acxiom’s UDL framework
leverages cutting-edge cloud architecture to solve an array of use cases
related to how companies can acquire, engage and retain customers – and
how to measure the incremental results of omnichannel marketing
campaigns. By implementing Acxiom’s UDL framework, brands now have a
unified and privacy-compliant view of both known and anonymous marketing
campaigns, resulting in lower cost of acquisition and improved
conversion. The UDL also delivered up to 50 percent greater efficiency
in time to market, bringing better ROI and future-proofing architecture
without abandoning what had worked well in the past.
“Delivering customer and prospect data and marketing solutions
historically took nine to 12 months. However, with our new approach to
ingesting, orchestrating and activating data through our award-winning
Unified Data Layer (UDL) framework, it can now be delivered in less than
four months,” said Chris Lanaux, CTO at Acxiom. “Customer centricity
begins with organized data. Acxiom’s UDL utilizes cloud architecture to
offer a holistic view of each customer, breaking down data silos,
applying all necessary privacy governance, and addressing more channels,
while managing increasing complexity and faster speed to value at lower
cost. The solutions we develop also plug into our clients’ existing
martech and adtech framework, reducing rip and replace costs and
connecting historically siloed data sets.”
“This year’s winners show just how deep a role innovation plays in
nearly every aspect of business,” said Maria Jimenez, chief operating
officer of the Business Intelligence Group. “We are thrilled to be
honoring Acxiom, as they are leading by example and making real progress
on improving the daily lives of so many.”
Organizations from across the globe submitted their recent innovations
for consideration in the BIG Innovation Awards. Nominations were then
judged by a select group of business leaders and executives who
volunteer their time and expertise to score submissions.
