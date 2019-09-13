Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Ad Hoc Subrogation Group : Reaches Settlement with PG&E

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/13/2019 | 08:39am EDT

Today, the Ad Hoc Subrogation Group announced an agreement in principle with PG&E Corporation and Pacific Gas and Electric (together, “PG&E”) in connection with PG&E’s ongoing chapter 11 bankruptcy case. The following is the group’s statement:

“The Ad Hoc Subrogation Group has reached an $11 billion proposed settlement with PG&E. While this proposed settlement does not fully satisfy the approximately $20 billion in group members’ unsecured claims, we hope that this compromise will pave the way for a plan of reorganization that allows PG&E to fairly compensate all victims and emerge from Chapter 11 by the June 2020 legislative deadline.”

The settlement is subject to definitive documentation, and approval by the Bankruptcy Court overseeing PG&E’s bankruptcy case. The settlement is to be implemented pursuant to a plan of reorganization, and subject to confirmation by the Bankruptcy Court.

About the Ad Hoc Group of Subrogation Claim Holders

The members of the Ad Hoc Subrogation Group hold approximately $20 billion in unsecured claims against PG&E arising from the billions of dollars of insurance claims paid to California wildfire victims.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:12aAUTODESK : Generative Design Goes Mainstream in Grand Rapids at Autodesk Accelerate 2019
PU
09:12aFOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE : The Surge 2
PU
09:12aPG&E : September 13, 2019 In Second Major Settlement, PG&E Reaches Agreement in Principle to Resolve Insurance Subrogation Claims Relating to 2017 and 2018 Wildfires View Full Article for September 13, 2019 >
PU
09:12aOXFORD BIOMEDICA : Directors Dealings / Market Share Purchases
PU
09:12aHUNTSMAN : DEMILEC® Launches Spray Foam Insulation Products and Technical Application and Training Center for Middle East Market
PU
09:12aCOFFEE HOLDING CO INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:11aAFCON : Bribery - Super Eagles Coach Completes One Year Ban
AQ
09:11aGrowLife CEO Releases Details on CBD Hemp Clone Sales Strategy
GL
09:10aALIMAK PUBL : Group acquires own shares
AQ
09:10aRIDGEWOOD CANADIAN INVESTMENT GRADE BOND FUND : Declares Monthly Distribution for September of $0.0530 per Unit
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIM : LSE board poised to decide fate of Hong Kong exchange's $39 billion off..
2Oil holds around $60 as U.S.-China trade hopes support
3Trump favors 'whole deal' with China, two sides prepare for trade talks
4SCOTTISH SALMON COMPANY LTD : THE SCOTTISH SALMON COMPANY PLC: Transfer of Treasury Shares
5RECORD LOW RATES DELIVER COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGES TO AUSTRALIA'S BIGGEST BANKS: regulator

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group