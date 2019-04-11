Ad-Supported OTT Video Network Dooya TV Picks dotstudioPRO's SAAS Distribution Platform

Dooya Media Group, Inc., (DMG) an internet video content syndicator and
Over-the-Top (OTT) network for consumers, today announced that it has
signed a multi-year deal with dotstudioPRO to handle its advertising
supported video on demand (AVOD) streaming offering, Dooya TV. After
researching other options in the marketplace, Dooya chose dotstudioPRO
for its intelligent cloud-based distribution and monetization platform
that allows Dooya TV to launch a variety of features and provides
flexibility in combining multiple business models.
“We did our homework, and are thankful that we’ve ended up with
dotstudioPRO,” said Dooya CEO John T. Wells. “They have terrific tools.
Our proprietary method extends metadata fields, optimizing our catalogue
for search and discovery to give Dooya videos an extra boost, which in
turn amplifies our content partners’ ad revenues. dotstudioPRO’s system
links seamlessly to our process and powers our video forward, managing
every step. The team is great and it’s the right match.”
Consumers access Dooya content: on demand via app Ad-supported Video On
Demand (AVOD); streaming channels; Television On Demand (TVOD);
Subscription VOD; including the Roku Channel and Amazon Prime. The
company has secured relationships all the top streaming platforms: Roku
TV, Fire TV, Android, iOS, Apple TV. These preferred deals give Dooya an
advantage in ensuring its library sits “at the top of the VIP line” in
the major universal search databases.
“dotstudioPRO is excited to support Dooya in achieving their network
goals. We’re proud to have been chosen as the most suitable OTT solution
to fit their business model’s needs,” said Joe Pascual, CEO of
dotstudioPRO. “Amidst a lot of noise in the space, we feel incredibly
confident that Dooya will be a winner.”
Dooya made the announcement at the 2019 National Association of
Broadcasters expo, where dotstudioPRO launches its content syndication
service with 30 plus partner syndication points. The technology company
also showcases its new owned-and-operated hybrid monetization model,
including AVOD, TVOD and multi-tier SVOD for VOD and linear content, all
from one robust backend solution.
“dotstudioPRO has quietly gained adoption in the space as the go-to
solution for OTT,” noted Dooya’s Wells. “The platform’s ability to
correctly index OTT content on each streaming device puts us in the
driver’s seat regardless of where our audience decides to consume our
video content.”
That flexibility helps Dooya reinforce its mission to transform
languishing or underused broadcast quality content into a revenue
source, serving it up to a global audience, including underserved
communities. Thus the company welcomes not only huge hits, but also
actively seeks and curates hidden gems, high quality fact-based shows,
and specialty programming.
About Dooya
Dooya Media Group, Inc. is an ad supported internet video content
syndication and distribution network that leverages metadata for
advanced search and discovery to amplify monetization. The company’s
proprietary optimization and packaging process has the support of major
media players, ensuring superior content, easier search, and more
relevant discovery. Its approach yields far better reach for advertisers
and higher revenue for content creators. Dooya’s mission is to deliver a
stellar premium streaming television experience, delivering high quality
fun, informative, profound, and useful video programming to consumers on
TVs, smartphones and tablets.
About dotstudioPRO
dotstudioPRO is the next generation Online Video SaaS Platform. Powering
clients’ multi-device streaming services, dotstudioPRO enables content
owners to monetize premium content and syndicate it everywhere, making
it easy for them to find an audience in a highly fragmented online video
ecosystem.
dotstudioPRO's CMS launches clients, across Web, iOS, Android, Apple TV,
Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Android TV in less than 8 weeks. The platform
also offers player-less video syndication feeds to over 30+ platforms
like VEWD and XUMO, just to name a few. dotstudioPRO's clients include
Minnesota Vikings, Washington Redskins, American Beauty Star (Lifetime),
Pocket Watch (Kids MCN), All Def Digital (MCN). To find out more visit
us at the NAB Show this week in the South Hall (Upper) - SU11112 or www.dotstudioPRO.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190411005920/en/