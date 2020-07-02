Log in
Ad hoc announcement according to Art. 17 MAR (Market Abuse Regulation) SHOPiMORE AG: Application for delisting after opening insolvency proceedings

07/02/2020 | 10:20am EDT


DGAP-Media / 02.07.2020 / 16:17

Ad hoc announcement according to Art. 17 MAR (Market Abuse Regulation)
SHOPiMORE AG: Application for delisting after opening insolvency proceedings

Munich, 02.07.2020

Insolvency proceedings over the assets of SHOPiMORE AG have been opened on 10 September 2019 by decision of the Ingolstadt District Court - Insolvency Court. Dr. Matthias Hofmann, Munich, has been appointed as insolvency administrator. The business operations of SHOPiMORE AG had already ceased when bankruptcy proceedings were opened.

The insolvency administrator will file an application to revoke the admission of SHOPiMORE AG shares (WKN: A2BPK4 ISIN: DE000A2BPK42) to the over-the-counter market of the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange. The immediate effect of the revocation is applied for at the stock exchange. No compensation offer will be made to the shareholders, since the stock corporation will not be continued, but will be liquidated and the shareholders cannot expect any payments on their capital.

Contact:
Insolvency administrator of the SHOPiMORE AG
Dr. Matthias Hofmann
Attorney
Certified Specialist in Insolvency Law

Pohlmann Hofmann Insolvenzverwalter Rechtsanwälte Partnerschaft
Unterer Anger 3
80331 München (Germany)
Telefon: +49(0)89 548033-0
Fax: +49(0)89 548033-111
E-Mail: mail@pohlmannhofmann.de
 


End of Media Release

Issuer: SHOPiMORE AG
Key word(s): Services

02.07.2020 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SHOPiMORE AG
Münzbergstraße 6
85049 Ingolstadt
Germany
Internet: www.shopimore.at
EQS News ID: 1084981

 
End of News DGAP Media

1084981  02.07.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1084981&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020

