Ad hoc announcement according to Art. 17 MAR (Market Abuse Regulation) SHOPiMORE AG: Application for delisting after opening insolvency proceedings

07/14/2020 | 04:00am EDT

DGAP-News: SHOPiMORE AG / Key word(s): Insolvency/Miscellaneous
14.07.2020 / 09:58
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc announcement according to Art. 17 MAR (Market Abuse Regulation)

SHOPiMORE AG: Application for delisting after opening insolvency proceedings

Insolvency proceedings over the assets of SHOPiMORE AG have been opened on 10 September 2019 by decision of the Ingolstadt District Court - Insolvency Court. Dr. Matthias Hofmann, Munich, has been appointed as insolvency administrator. The business operations of SHOPiMORE AG had already ceased when bankruptcy proceedings were opened.

The insolvency administrator will file an application to revoke the admission of SHOPiMORE AG shares (WKN: A2BPK4 ISIN: DE000A2BPK42) to the over-the-counter market of the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange. The immediate effect of the revocation is applied for at the stock exchange. No compensation offer will be made to the shareholders, since the stock corporation will not be continued, but will be liquidated and the shareholders cannot expect any payments on their capital.

Contact:
Insolvency administrator of the SHOPiMORE AG
Dr. Matthias Hofmann
Attorney
Certified Specialist in Insolvency Law

Pohlmann Hofmann Insolvenzverwalter Rechtsanwälte Partnerschaft
Unterer Anger 3
80331 München (Germany)
Telefon: +49(0)89 548033-0
Fax: +49(0)89 548033-111
E-Mail: mail@pohlmannhofmann.de
 

14.07.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SHOPiMORE AG
Münzbergstraße 6
85049 Ingolstadt
Germany
Internet: www.shopimore.at
EQS News ID: 1093079

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1093079  14.07.2020 

© EQS 2020
