Ad hoc announcement according to Art. 17 MAR (Market Abuse Regulation) SHOPiMORE AG: Application for delisting after opening insolvency proceedings



14.07.2020 / 09:58

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



SHOPiMORE AG: Application for delisting after opening insolvency proceedings



Insolvency proceedings over the assets of SHOPiMORE AG have been opened on 10 September 2019 by decision of the Ingolstadt District Court - Insolvency Court. Dr. Matthias Hofmann, Munich, has been appointed as insolvency administrator. The business operations of SHOPiMORE AG had already ceased when bankruptcy proceedings were opened.



The insolvency administrator will file an application to revoke the admission of SHOPiMORE AG shares (WKN: A2BPK4 ISIN: DE000A2BPK42) to the over-the-counter market of the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange. The immediate effect of the revocation is applied for at the stock exchange. No compensation offer will be made to the shareholders, since the stock corporation will not be continued, but will be liquidated and the shareholders cannot expect any payments on their capital.



Contact:

Insolvency administrator of the SHOPiMORE AG

Dr. Matthias Hofmann

Attorney

Certified Specialist in Insolvency Law



Pohlmann Hofmann Insolvenzverwalter Rechtsanwälte Partnerschaft

Unterer Anger 3

80331 München (Germany)

Telefon: +49(0)89 548033-0

Fax: +49(0)89 548033-111

E-Mail:

